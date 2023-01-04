Good Samaritan dad and son slashed across faces by attempted carjackers after stopping to help ‘broken down’ car

A “Good Samaritan” father and his son were slashed across their faces as they fought off men trying to seize their van, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said the victims were sliced with a Stanley knife when they stopped to offer help a broken down car in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone.

Details were set out as one of those accused of targeting them in the early hours of December 27 was refused bail.

The trio are charged with attempted robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They allegedly launched assaults after asking passing motorists for help to push start a Mini which had stopped with its hazard lights flashing.

“The father and son pulled over as Good Samaritans to render assistance,” Crown lawyer Mark Farrell said.

When attempts to get the car started failed, one of Small’s co-accused allegedly demanded the keys to the van and threatened to stab the older victim.

According to Mr Farrell, the father refused and began to fight with the Stanley knife-wielding assailant.

He was sliced three or four times across the face, sustaining a five-inch cut and further wounds to his neck and eyebrow.

During the incident, his 17-year-old son also had his face cut several times with the knife, the court heard.

Samuel Small, of Sean Lee Drive in Belturbet, Co Cavan, allegedly joined in kicking the youth about the head once he had been knocked to the ground.

“This was a full-on attack, but the two complainants were able to make their escape,” the prosecutor submitted.

PSNI officers detained the three accused a short time later, with Small said to have been attempting to wash his shoes at public toilets in Fivemiletown.

“On the police case he was trying to get rid of blood from the injured parties’ wounds on his footwear,” Mr Farrell added.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd argued that Small had found himself “in at the deep end” after a co-accused allegedly produced a knife and became aggressive.

Referring to the prosecution case against his client, Mr Boyd insisted: “It seems he was an observer while this was taking place.”

But amid uncertainty over Small’s employment status and proposed address, Lord Justice Treacy said: “I’m not prepared to release this applicant on bail.”

Rejecting the 22-year-old defendant’s bid to be released from custody, Lord Justice Treacy said: “This was an absolutely horrific attack.”