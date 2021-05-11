Government insists it wants ‘a way forward’ as legacy row simmers

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said Government media briefings on plans to rule out future prosecutions for Troubles-related cases showed a “callous and cavalier attitude” towards victims and survivors.

Ms Long made the comments during a meeting with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, ahead of the Queen’s Speech today, when it is believed legislation providing a de facto amnesty for prosecutions — for both security forces and paramilitaries — will be outlined.

In a separate meeting with Mr Lewis, the Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also raised “deep concerns” about the reports and briefings.

It was reported last week — after comments from unnamed Government sources — that a statute of limitations was to be introduced, meaning no one could be charged over incidents up to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The news was met with strong criticism from victims, their families, and many political parties.

Mrs Long said the consequence of such a move by the Government would see victims denied the right to justice, even where sufficient evidence to pursue prosecutions is available.

“Whilst we have always recognised with the passage of time justice will not be possible for many families, it is of profound concern even where it is possible the Government would seek to deny victims the right to pursue justice,” she said.

“To effectively trial a de facto amnesty via press briefings instead of engaging directly with the families and their representatives shows a callous and cavalier attitude from the Government towards the continuing anguish and grief of many families.

“Whilst the Secretary of State and his officials have distanced themselves from that briefing, it is nothing short of disgraceful that part of Government would behave in such an insensitive and disrespectful manner towards victims.”

And Ms O’Neill said the new plans are an “insult” to the victims and their families and “another cynical act of bad faith” on behalf of the Government.

“This will have major implications for confidence in the rule of law, the administration of justice and the wider approach to legacy. At its core this is about the British state closing down any prospect of a meaningful investigation of its role in the conflict,” she said.

A Government spokesperson said the current system of dealing with legacy cases is not working for anyone, leaving Northern Ireland society “hamstrung by its past”.

“We remain committed to working with the Irish Government, the Northern Ireland parties, and civil society, including victims groups, to find a way forward on this important issue. The UKG recognises the importance of working with all parts of the community in Northern Ireland as part of this process,” they added.