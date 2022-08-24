Grandmother accused of leadership role in New IRA to remain in custody, judge rules

A grandmother accused of holding a leadership role within a dissident republican terrorist group plotting “extreme levels of violence” must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Amanda McCabe, 51, was refused bail amid claims she attended bugged meetings of the New IRA’s high command where potential bombing campaigns and cyber-attacks were discussed.

McCabe, of Ailsbury Gardens in Lurgan, Co Armagh, has spent two years on remand on disputed charges connected to a joint police and MI5 investigation into the group’s activities.

But Lord Justice Treacy rejected defence arguments that she should now be allowed out of prison.

He said: “I do not accept there has been any change which would justify releasing the applicant on bail. The risks… plainly remain.”

McCabe, also known as Mandy Duffy, is among 10 people facing prosecution as part of Operation Arbacia, a surveillance-led probe targeting alleged senior dissident republican figures.

Prosecutors claim she was present at two gatherings at properties in Sixmilecross and Omagh in Co Tyrone on dates in February and July 2020.

She was allegedly part of the “middle leadership” of the New IRA’s Army Council addressed by two co-accused who identified themselves as the organisation’s chairman and chief of staff.

A previous court heard those in attendance discussed the possibility of launching a hard economic bombing campaign and cyber-attacks within the UK.

At one stage in the secretly recorded conversations McCabe despaired at a previous ceasefire called by the IRA, it was claimed.

She faces a total of seven charges, including directing a terrorist organisation, belonging to a proscribed grouping, and preparation of terrorist acts.

Counsel for McCabe stressed that she denies attending either meeting at the centre of the bugging operation.

It was argued that she has a clear criminal record and should now be granted bail to provide support for her children and grandchildren.

However, Lord Justice Treacy decided there was insufficient change in circumstances to warrant a release from custody.

He pointed out: “The prosecution… submit that the content of the recordings shows a deep-seated belief and commonality between the parties, with those involved in discussions willing to engage in extreme levels of violence and threaten public safety.

“They say it demonstrates the long personal history of this applicant in her alleged involved in terrorist activity.”

Citing the alleged risk posed by McCabe, the judge confirmed: “For all of those reasons bail is refused.”