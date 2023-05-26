Greenvale Hotel tragedy: Court proceedings face setbacks with lawyers working through 3,000 pages of evidence

Forensics at the scene of the Greenvale Hotel tragedy in Cookstown. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Court proceedings linked to the Greenvale Hotel tragedy have been delayed again.

Committal proceedings against the hotel owner and a self-employed member of security staff facing manslaughter charges are now unlikely to be heard before the end of August.

Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard, both 17, and Connor Currie (16) died as a result of a crush involving hundreds of people queuing to enter the Cookstown hotel on St Patrick’s Day, 2019.

Michael McElhatton (56), of Rock Road, Moneymore, and Seamus Mitchell (44), of Mullan Road, Coagh, are jointly charged with unlawfully killing the three teenagers.

As a director of the company Tobin Limited, McElhatton is further charged with failing to ensure that non-employed persons were not exposed to health and safety risks.

Mitchell is accused of being a self-employed person who failed to ensure persons were not exposed to risk.

Having first reached Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on December 2 last year, at which the case was scheduled to be returned straight to trial, numerous adjournments followed on the part of the defence.

The case was again listed for a review on Friday, with a committal scheduled for June 24.

However, defence counsel said: “I appreciate the prosecution will say we have had the papers for some time, but this requires a significant attention and concentration. While we are cognisant of the date of the incident, the police took some time to establish a file.

"Then the prosecution required time to consider the file and once a decision was made it took 14 weeks to serve papers.”

They added: “The prosecution obviously have multiple lawyers and the police had a large team of detectives. There are over 3,000 pages of evidence and we are trying to make our way through it as best we can. We are having to take time from other work to do this.”

The defence suggested that the committal be re-scheduled for the end of August.

Prosecution counsel understood the defence position and agreed the case papers are lengthy, but requested a tight review is kept on progress.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “There is no likelihood whatsoever of the committal proceeding next month.”

He adjourned the case for mention on July 7 in anticipation of fixing a committal date at the end of August.

Neither McElhatton nor Mitchell were in attendance for the application.

In September 2021, the PSNI confirmed files were submitted to the PPS in respect of 11 people, but following consideration, a decision had been made that the remaining nine individuals would not be prosecuted.

Morgan and Connor were both pupils of St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon, while Lauren attended its neighbouring school, St Patrick’s College.

At the time, the Academy described Morgan as an “ambitious, charismatic young person with an abundance of potential studying maths, digital technology, business studies and his absolute passion, Irish”.

From the Springdale area of Dungannon, he had an older brother and three sisters, and had filled out his driving application form just weeks before he died, but never got the chance to post it.

Connor, one of four sons, was a keen Gaelic footballer. His club, Edendork GAC, said he was "much loved and highly thought of". His school also described him as “a kind-hearted, loyal friend”.

The family of Lauren, from Donaghmore, said she “cared very deeply about children”. Last year, two new primary school classrooms in Tanzania were built and named in honour of Lauren, using funds raised by her family for the Derry-based charity, Children in Crossfire.