Grow up, judge tells pair sentenced over UDA items

A judge branded those who persisted in living in the terrorist past as "wrong-headed" as he told two north Belfast men who admitted having articles and documents linked to the UDA to "grow up".

The comments came yesterday from Judge Neil Rafferty QC as he sentenced one man to jail while giving the other on a supended term for possessing the materials uncovered in their homes during police searches three years ago.

The Crown Court judge said "terrorism, from whatever extreme, from either side, is a scourge and blight on our community. Those who continue are wrong, and wrong-headed".

As he came to sentence Desmond John William Lundy (41) and Brian David Dean (52), Judge Rafferty told them "to grow up and put away childish things", adding: "Such days are in the past and in the past must remain."

The pair had initially been charged with being, or purporting to be, members of the outlawed loyalist terrorist UDA, but this was not proceeded with after they pleaded guilty to possessing articles and documents useful to terrorists.

These included balaclavas, gloves and jackets with UDA emblems, and documents, some to be used in a form of 'swearing-in' ceremony, which Judge Rafferty described as "almost laughable".

Prosecution counsel Sam Magee said Lundy and Dean's fingerprints were found on the documents which included a 'Code of Conduct of the Ulster Defence Association'.

Lundy, now of Abbey Ring, Holywood, who had possessed balaclavas, pairs of black gloves and multiple UDA emblemed jackets, in addition to the documents, was sentenced to 15 months, split equally between custody and parole.

Dean, from Ainsworth Avenue, Belfast, who also had balaclavas and documents, had his nine-month jail term suspended for three years.

Counsel for both men said the offences dated back to September 2016 and their guilty pleas were an indication of their remorse and regret.