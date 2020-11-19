Gun fired close to woman's head during Belfast neighbours row, court told

A gun was allegedly fired close to a woman's head during a row between neighbours in west Belfast, a court was told on Thursday.

Police claimed Alex Doyle discharged the firearm in a bid to frighten the victim during a confrontation at St Bernadette's Avenue.

The 47-year-old and his daughter Emma Doyle both appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on charges connected to the incident on Tuesday.

Alex Doyle, of Whitecliff Crescent in the city, is accused of possessing and carrying a firearm with criminal intent, discharging it in a public place, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He faces further counts of affray and carrying out an act with intent to pervert the course of justice - namely washing clothing to remove forensic evidence.

Emma Doyle, 23, of Glenalina Road, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

She was granted bail to live at an undisclosed address.

Opposing her father's release from custody, a detective said they had gone to the home of another family member who was involved in a dispute with a female neighbour.

He claimed: "Whilst there (Alex Doyle) pulled a handgun out of his trousers, pointed it at the victim and fired it close to the victim's head."

This was allegedly done to frighten the woman, rather than any intention to actually shoot her, according to the detective.

"It was fired right beside her head," he added.

District Judge Peter Magill was told Mr Doyle is licensed to keep guns, but that the firearm allegedly brandished has not been recovered.

Defence solicitor Joe McVeigh described how he was raised in the same neighbourhood as the Doyles during the conflict

"The very street in which we grew up the Army called it the Beirut of Northern Ireland, and this family carried legal firearms, they were never in trouble," he said.

"They were genuinely, overtly law-abiding citizens."

Mr McVeigh added: "Certain events seem to have kicked off, taking the prosecution case at its height, which gave rise to these events yesterday."

Despite suggesting his client could live with a brother outside Belfast, bail was refused due to the risk of any further offences.

"This is an extremely serious incident where a gun was allegedly fired close to a person's head," Mr Magill pointed out.

"I hear that was intended to frighten that person, that may well be.

"But I would not be doing my duty if I released this man with that gun still out there."

He remanded Mr Doyle in custody to appear again by video-link on December 17.