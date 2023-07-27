‘He even pats him on the back’: Father ‘made no effort to restrain son’ during alleged hammer attack in south Belfast

A father patted his son on the back after they allegedly attacked a man with a hammer outside their home in south Belfast, a court heard today.

Police claimed Paul Kearns, 58, and Christopher Kearns, 29, subjected the victim to a random and vicious assault at Tates Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He suffered fractures to his skull, a bleed on the brain and remains unconscious in a critical condition, a judge was told.

The two defendants, both of Tates Avenue, appeared together at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

Christopher Kearns faces a further count of escaping from lawful custody following his arrest.

Police were called to the area outside their flat amid reports that men were fighting in the street.

The victim was discovered at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment to head, face and leg injuries.

A detective alleged that “graphic” CCTV and mobile phone footage from a witness showed the defendants trail him to a car park tunnel area while accompanied by their dog.

The recordings showed his head being stamped on and striking off the ground, the court heard.

“Paul Kearns was initially in possession of a hammer before passing it to his son Christopher, but both males struck the injured party with the hammer,” the detective claimed.

He said the incident involved extreme violence being inflicted on a defenceless victim over a period of almost 30 minutes.

Referring to Paul Kearns alleged role, the detective contended: “He made no effort to restrain his son during this assault.

“CCTV shows that he even pats him on the back after the attack.”

The court heard that a hammer and blood-stained clothing have been seized from the defendants’ flat.

Following his arrest Christopher Kearns was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment but absconded from police for a number of hours.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd suggested there were issues about the strength of evidence against his clients.

He argued that the footage does not show Paul Kearns taking part in the attack or striking any blows.

Mr Boyd also described Christopher Kearns alleged escape as nothing more than “a ham-fisted attempt to evade police attention for an hour or two”.

Counsel added: “During his walk out of the hospital he phoned his solicitor, was told to go to a police station immediately and he was intercepted on his way there.

“It was an act of complete stupidity, but not something that was sophisticated in any way or indicative of someone determined to avoid police attention.”

Refusing bail to both defendants, District Judge Francis Rafferty remanded them in custody until August 24.