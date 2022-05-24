Health service described as ‘not fit for purpose’ in judicial review of NI hospital waiting lists

May Kitchen, who worked as a nurse for 40 years, seen here just before retirement

Eileen Wilson is taking a legal case against Northern Ireland's health authorities after a five-year wait for a diagnosis (PA)

Northern Ireland’s health service has been described as “clearly not fit for purpose” in a damning report presented to the High Court.

A judicial review of the region’s spiralling hospital waiting lists has been told that health trusts have “missed their targets with no consequences, no explanation, and can continue to deliver services largely in the same manner”.

Professor Deirdre Heenan, who was part of an expert panel which carried out a major review of the NHS in 2011, has provided a scathing assessment of the current state of the NI health and social care system.

Extracts of a report produced by the leading academic ahead of the judicial review were read out in court on Monday and raised serious concerns over accountability and lack of leadership.

“Repeated and prolonged failure to meet targets should trigger a special measures regime, with consequences for individual managers,” the court heard.

“Who is in charge?”

Prof Heenan also rejected claims that health bosses are unable to address the hospital waiting list crisis due to the absence of a multi-year budget.

“She says it is inaccurate and misleading to say this can be explained by a lack of money or annual budgets,” the court was told.

The comments were made during the first day of a judicial review examining whether the state of hospital waiting lists in Northern Ireland is unlawful.

The case has been brought by 47-year-old Eileen Wilson, who was referred to a neurologist in 2017 with suspected multiple sclerosis, and 77-year-old May Kitchen, who paid for a cataract operation amid concerns that her eyesight would significantly deteriorate while waiting for NHS treatment.

In her report, Prof Heenan also criticised health bosses for a failure to implement a proper workforce plan and pushing through cutbacks, which has resulted in an “insufficient staffing pool” and “dangerous staffing levels”.

The court was told a 2020 audit office report revealed trust expenditure on temporary staff rose from £14.6m in 2006/07 to £115m in 2018/19.

The cost of agency staff over the same period rose from £8.6m to £52m, which Prof Heenan said “provided particularly poor value for money”.

Counsel acting for Ms Kitchen and Ms Wilson told the court Prof Heenan has said “the department has not tackled waiting lists with anything like the determination, vision and unrelenting focus” as other parts of the UK.

Prof Heenan said there has been a “lack of strategy, ineffective workforce planning, short-term thinking, inefficient use of resources, poor governance, no accountability, lack of transparency, crippling bureaucracy and a lack of leadership”.

Prof Heenan continued: “Despite this, there is no urgency, no sanctions for poor performance, targets are repeatedly missed and simply replaced with new ones.

“The rhetoric of patient-centred care and co-production is particularly galling for those languishing without any hope of recourse or action.

“Increasingly, those who can pay will pay, creating a two-tier system and further exacerbating health inequalities.

“The principle of healthcare free at the point of delivery has been eroded and individuals are being denied the right to access care based on need.

“The current situation is catastrophic and requires urgent and sustained action, for almost two decades it has been marked by a lack of compliance accompanied by the absence of sanctions.

“The Department of Health cannot divest themselves of any responsibility from managing this.

“The current structures are clearly not fit for purpose, but there appears to be little or no appetite to reform the failing system.”

Earlier, the court was told Ms Kitchen could still be waiting for surgery if she hadn’t paid for private treatment.

The lawyer acting on behalf of Ms Kitchen said she had experienced “very poor communication” from the trust in relation to her care.

He said that one year after using private health insurance to pay for her cataract surgery, which happened in November 2020, she was contacted by the trust and offered a telephone consultation.

“She found this bizarre,” continued the lawyer. “Nobody even knew that she’d had her surgery.”

Reading from an affidavit supplied to the court by Ms Kitchen, he continued: “In August 2020, I received a letter from the trust in relation to my cataracts.

“In this letter I was provided with a telephone consultation on August 16 to discuss my cataracts with a consultant. Clearly the trust are not aware that I have already had cataract surgery.

“This is a good example of just how long it would have taken for me to actually get a consultation with a consultant.”

The court was told Ms Kitchen said her eyesight would have “severely deteriorated by this stage”.

The lawyer said health authorities have argued that the case is “academic”, but he said: “These are services which we’re all entitled to free of charge, as she ought not to have been forced to go to a health insurer.

“One can see from the evidence that had she not done so, she may well still be waiting for surgery.”

Meanwhile, the court was told Ms Wilson recently had a telephone consultation and an MRI scan after she was referred to neurology in 2017. However, she has not yet received the results of the scan.