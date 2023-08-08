Heroin addict who punched another user in money row avoids prison

A heroin addict who repeatedly punched another user in a row over money has avoided being sent to prison.

Dubliner Gerard Beirne assaulted the other man last month after moving to Belfast as part of efforts to get off drugs.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, was given a four-month suspended sentence.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Beirne carried out the attack on July 22 at an undisclosed house in the city.

Prosecution counsel Mark Conlon said: “It’s alleged that the defendant punched the injured party to the back of his head before striking him multiple times to the face.”

The victim sustained facial bruising and cuts to his forehead.

As the other man made a phone call to police, he was grabbed and thrown against a wooden bed frame, causing a cut to his arm.

Beirne pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault.

Defence barrister John O’Connor disclosed that his client is originally from Dublin.

“He was addicted to heroin and came up north to try to get employment and break the chain,” counsel said.

“But he fell back into bad company and (started) taking heroin again.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty was told that the victim is also an addict.

“There was a dispute over money… Mr Beirne took it back by force and he completely accepts he shouldn’t have acted how he did.”

Recognising the defendant has no previous convictions for violent offences, Judge Rafferty imposed four months custody, suspended for two years