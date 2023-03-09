Heroin addict who stole over £10k of designer coats from Belfast retailer is jailed

A heroin addict who stole more than £10,000 worth of designer coats from a luxury retailer in Belfast has been jailed for eight months.

Gerard Beirne, a 35-year-old from Dublin, raided Flannels at Victoria Square in the city centre.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard today that staff at the store discovered four coats were missing on December 10 last year.

The stolen goods had a total value of £10,375.

Beirne, with an address at Drumellan Walk in Craigavon, Co Armagh, was identified and arrested after security cameras were examined.

“He refused to disclose where the stolen items were,” a prosecution lawyer said.

A quantity of heroin for personal use was discovered on him when detained.

Beirne pleaded guilty to charges of theft and possessing Class A drugs.

Defence barrister John O’Connor told the court his client is currently in prison for a separate offence but plans to return to Dublin when released.

“Unfortunately he was in the grip of an addiction to heroin, but has dried out since he’s been in custody,” counsel said.

Mr O’Connor added that one coat was recovered, but unfit to be put back on sale in the store.

Imposing an eight-month sentence, District Judge Anne Marshall declared: “The custody threshold is clearly passed - these were very, very high-value coats.”