Heroin user who shot up in Belfast mall is spared jail

Jessie McFarland was given a three-month suspended sentence for having a syringe full of the class A drug at CastleCourt in the city centre.

McFarland, of Craiglands Manor in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, did not attend yesterday’s sentencing hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court due to coronavirus.

But prosecutors set out details of a series of drug-related offences. Police found her injecting a substance in a changing room area at the shopping centre on July 31 last year.

A syringe full of a brown liquid was seized at the scene.

When McFarland was searched a quantity of pills were found on her.

She was also dealt with for two separate incidents.

Imposing three months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, District Judge Fiona Bagnall instructed the defence solicitor: “You will let her know the outcome.”