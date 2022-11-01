High Court rules letter advising disabled child should self-isolate did not amount to ‘deprivation of liberty’

A disabled child advised to stay at home due to a case of Covid-19 at his school was not unlawfully deprived of his liberty, the High Court has ruled.

Lawyers for the seven-year-old boy challenged Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency over the contents of a letter sent to his parents about self-isolating.

They argued that the correspondence wrongly used mandatory language that he must be detained for a ten-day period at the height of the pandemic.

But a judge ruled that the letter issued as part of published Coronavirus guidance did not amount to issuing an instruction.

Mr Justice Simpson said: “Accordingly, I do not consider that there has been a deprivation of liberty.”

The boy at the centre of the case attends a special school for children with severe learning disabilities.

In January 2021 his parents were informed in a letter from the Public Health Agency that he had been identified as a close contact of a case of Covid-19 associated with the school.

The advice on self-isolating for ten days stated: “Your child must not go to school or any public areas during this time: your child must remain at home.”

The boy’s mother said she believed this meant he was not allowed out of the house at any stage during that period, leaving him weepy, confused, and missing his friends and teachers.

“[This] period of self-isolation was stressful for us as a family, mainly due to having to keep a child indoors who really has no concept of why he is not allowed out to visit his beloved local park, to potter about the front of his house or attend his school,” she stated.

The boy’s legal team contended that the Agency breached his human rights by depriving him of his liberty.

Resisting the challenge, counsel for the respondent insisted that any interference was qualified.

The letter contained advice which, at most, gave rise to a restriction of liberty, the court was told.

Backing those submissions, Mr Justice Simpson pointed out that the correspondence was headed “Advice to self-isolate”, included other sentences that the child “should”, and made no reference to any threat of prosecution if ignored.

“I consider that an objective reading of the letter leads to the conclusion that the parents were being advised that the child must remain at home for self-isolation purposes,” the judge held.

Rejecting further claims of a breach to family and private life, he added: “I am satisfied that the challenge is academic.

“On this basis alone, I would dismiss the application.”