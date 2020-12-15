'Highly likely' voice on tape Winkie Rea's: expert tells trial

A voice analysis expert has concluded it was "highly likely" that alleged former loyalist terror boss Winston 'Winkie' Rea is the speaker heard on a recording confessing to involvement in murders and other crimes, his trial heard yesterday.

The 69-year-old from Springwell Road in Groomsport, Co Down, faces 19 charges following interviews he is alleged to have given to Boston College in the US on the understanding they would remain unpublished until after his death.

Yesterday his Diplock-style no-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court was told samples from the seven Boston tapes of an 'Interviewee L' were compared with known extracts of Rea's voice taken from several sources.

The prosecution told the court that those source extracts included material from "audio visual recordings" of police interviews from various custody suites, and from a UTV Counterpoint programme from 1981.

However, in the case of the UTV programme, while counsel said Rea's presence could not be "independently verified", his alleged appearance in the documentary was mentioned and referred to by 'Interviewee L' on the Boston tapes.

Mr Justice McAlinden also heard that with regard to the expert's conclusions, the expert himself said voice analysis "can only rarely... categorically identify a speaker", and that such evidence should not be compared to the likes of DNA or fingerprint material.

However, in his statement the expert said having analysed and compared the various samples and cross-matched them, it allowed him to make a speaker profile, with distinctive speech patterns, in particular an extremely low pitch and gravelly voice of the taped speakers.

According to the expert, "striking similarities" were found in these speech patterns, which were "highly distinctive", and that taken together with all materials considered, it was "highly likely" that the speaker in question was Rea.

Based on the Boston tapes, the prosecution claim Rea is 'Interviewee L' and heard confessing to terror crimes committed between 1973 and 1996.

These include membership of the Red Hand Commando; aiding, abetting and conspiring to murder Catholic men John Devine in July 1989 and John O'Hara in April 1991; and consipiring to threaten to kill Loyalist Volunteer Force leader Billy Wright in August 1996.

In all, the pensioner denies 19 charges.

These charges include attempted murder and other terror-related charges, including conspiring to possess firearms secured from the Ulster Resistance paramilitary group on dates between November 1986 and October 1994.

