HMRC application to retain items seized from accountants in probe ‘lawfully made’

An application to retain items seized from four former partners in Belfast accountancy firm KPMG as part of an investigation into suspected tax evasion was lawfully made, a senior judge has ruled.

Lord Justice Treacy held that the move by HM Revenue and Customs did not breach the terms of a High Court order for the return of the material.

The verdict forms part of the authority’s ongoing legal battle with Eamonn Donaghy, Jon D'Arcy, Paul Hollway and Arthur O'Brien.

The four executives were arrested back in 2015, but have never been charged with any wrongdoing.

At the time KPMG stressed it was cooperating with an inquiry unrelated to its business or any clients.

In February 2016 the company announced that the four partners in its Belfast office subject to the HMRC probe had retired.

With the accountants categorically denying any allegations of involvement in tax evasion, they mounted a legal challenge to the validity of search warrants issued to raid their homes and offices.

Hard copy documents, electronic devices and material stored on computer servers were all seized.

In December 2017 the High Court quashed and declared the search warrants unlawful based on defects in the statements of complaint.

An agreed order was subsequently issued in September 2019 for the material to be handed back.

HMRC was required to return everything seized - unless it made an application to the Crown Court for permission to retain items and served notice within a six-week period.

Claiming the tax authority failed to comply with the order, the accountants’ lawyers sought to have it reissued with a penal notice attached for contempt proceedings.

But HMRC insisted there had been no breach and sought judicial interpretation of the lawfulness of its earlier bid to retain material.

Ruling on the preliminary point, Lord Justice Treacy set out how the application was filed in court and sent to the legal firm representing the accountants.

“This was done on 30 October 2019. The six-week period did not expire until 5 November 2019,” he pointed out.

The judge ruled: “In the circumstances the court refuses the application to re-issue the court order with penal notice.”