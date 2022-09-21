Hollie Thomson murder: Bail bid postponed for man accused of killing west Belfast mother

A mourner carries the order of service during the funeral of Hollie Thomson at St Michael's Church, west Belfast. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man charged with murdering his partner in west Belfast has put on hold a legal bid to be released from custody.

Chris Morelli is accused of killing 28-year-old mother of one Hollie Thomson at her home earlier this month.

Morelli, 31, of Willowvale Avenue in the city, was due to apply for bail at the High Court today.

But defence lawyers instead requested an adjournment amid issues with a potential address.

Ms Thomson’s body was discovered at the property in the Greenan area on September 11.

A previous court heard an initial post-mortem examination showed she had been suffocated and suffered a fractured neck.

Morelli, who denies the murder charge, was said to have seriously harmed himself after the alleged offence and spent more than 24 hours in hospital.

His legal representatives have sought a second post-mortem examination as part of their defence.

At the High Court today Morelli’s solicitor asked for the bail application to be postponed.

Agreeing to the request, Mr Justice Scoffield said: “I will adjourn the application generally in order for the issue with an appropriate bail address to be explored further.” ends