Holywood man awaiting murder trial is refused bail after ‘armed’ attack on off-licence in attempt ‘to get himself remanded’

A Co Down man awaiting trial for murder tried to rob an off-licence armed with an imitation gun in a bid to be returned to prison, the High Court heard today.

Timothy Steven Walker (40), of Abbey Ring, Holywood, was refused bail after a senior judge said he “posed a real danger to himself and the public” if he was released from custody.

Prosecution lawyer Iryna Kennedy told the court that Walker is charged with the murder of Denis Shearer and aggravated burglary of the victim’s home.

She said that in the early hours of Sunday, February 28, 2021, Mr Shearer was beaten around the head as he slept in his bed at his Fernmore Road home in Bangor, Co Down. The 25-year-old died nine days later in hospital from his injuries.

“Police conducted house-to-house enquiries and identified that a black Mercedes car belonging to this applicant was seen in the vicinity of Mr Shearer’s home.”

Walker was arrested on March 2, 2021, and when interviewed he told detectives: “It must have been me,” adding that while drinking alcohol, voices in his head told him “to get him”.

However, he denied that neither he nor his vehicle were shown on CCTV footage and further denied disposing of the car.

The prosecution lawyer said police subsequently established that the defendant’s mobile phone was in the area of Fernmore Road at the time of the attack.

She disclosed that the murder victim was a cousin of Walker’s partner, Natalie Brannigan, who is charged with assisting him in events surrounding the attack.

Walker was later released on bail but breached his release terms when he was charged with attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm with intent, going equipped for theft and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard that on Friday, May 13, 2022, Walker went into an off-licence on the Holywood Road in east Belfast, approached the counter and asked for cigarettes.

“He produced a black handgun, which he pointed at a member of staff. He demanded money from the till and when this was refused, this applicant produced an extendable baton, before striking the staff member several times about the head and body,” Ms Kennedy told Mr Justice Colton.

She said a second staff member intervened and they were able to “restrain Walker on the floor” until police arrived.

A search of his bag revealed a small fold-out knife, duct tape, cable ties and the firearm, which was confirmed as a BB gun.

During police interview, Walker’s solicitor said the defendant accepted he entered the store with an imitation firearm with intent to rob it.

“He stated Walker was depressed and suicidal and as an alternative to suicide he chose to carry out these offences so he could be arrested and go to prison where he hoped to receive some support,” said the prosecution lawyer.

“He said he chose to strike the staff member as he needed to do something more serious in order to go to prison.”

Ms Kennedy told the court that police were “strongly opposing bail” on the grounds of reoffending, interference with witnesses and concerns around his bail address.

“It is obvious he attempted to commit this robbery while on bail. It was open to him to walk into a police station and ask for his bail to be revoked but he chose not to do this.”

Referring to this criminal record, the prosecutor said Walker had two convictions for assault on police, two common assaults, one for a serious assault and one entry for robbery.

She said police were concerned for Walker’s safety and his mental health if released and “what he might do to himself and others”.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan told the court: “What happened on Friday, May 13, was utterly bizarre. It seems he was in the locality and was hearing voices. He was worried about what others were saying about him and was worried about a paramilitary threat and decided to commit some sort of act to get himself remanded.

“He should not have carried out any of this, but it seems his mental health was at crisis point and it got the better of him. It was something of a cry for help.”

Mr Mullan added that a medical report stated that Walker was likely suffering from a depressive psychosis for a prolonged period of time.

“Mr Walker’s mental health issues would be better served in the community with a mental health team, getting the optimal treatment, as opposed to prison.”

Mr Justice Colton said: “The medical report does not provide me with a lot of comfort and I am concerned about whether this applicant, if released, can be relied upon not to commit further offences.

“I consider, having regard to the medical report, that there is a real risk that this applicant could be a real danger to both himself and the public should he be released.

“I don’t consider that this is not an appropriate applicant for bail. There is a risk of reoffending and I am satisfied that I could not put in place any conditions that would deal with that risk. The application for bail is refused.”