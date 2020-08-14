Holywood man jailed for 'brutal' pub attack which left victim brain damaged

A 56-year old man was jailed on Friday for attacking two men outside a pub in Holywood in a incident described by a Judge as "utterly brutal"

Paul Darragh - a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic - was handed an extended custodial sentence after being deemed as a 'dangerous offender.'

The father-of-one, from Palace Mews in Holywood, was handed a nine-year sentence, with an additional four years licence imposed. He appeared at today's remote hearing via a videolink with the Shannon Clinic based in Knockbracken Healthcare Park.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that one of Darragh's victims sustained permanent brain damage in the incident, which occurred outside the Stoker's Halt on January 19 last year.

CCTV captured Darragh talking to the two men inside the bar, but when all three left the premises at around 11pm, Darragh then punched the men and knocked them to the ground before kicking them several times in the head.

Following his arrest and whilst on remand, Darragh was transferred to the Shannon Clinic. Judge Miller noted Darragh's "long and troubling history of mental ill health" which he said has been worsened by alcohol and drugs misuse from Darragh's teens.

Also noted by the Judge was Darragh's 28-strong criminal record, which included convictions for sexual and violent offences.

A defence submission given to Judge Miller claimed that Darragh believed he was going to be attacked when he left the bar, with an independent witness overhearing the word 'paedophile' being used.

The Judge said that while this may have impacted on Darragh's "skewered thinking" and mental wellbeing at the time, there could be no justification for the violent incident.

Judge Miller described the attacks as "utterly brutal" and said Darragh displayed "a complete and utter disregard for either victims, both of whom were already lying prone on the ground unconscious when he kicked each several times to the head."

Turning to the two victims, Judge Miller spoke of the life-changing injury caused to one man due to permanent brain damage, while the other man's injury - whilst not as severe - has resulted in a significant psychological impact.

Judge Miller said that as Darragh has been deemed to be a dangerous offender, he was imposing an enhanced custodial sentence "to address the risk presented by him."

Darragh was handed a nine-year sentence, but as he has been deemed dangerous he will not automatically be released on licence after serving half his sentence in prison.

Instead, he will be assessed for suitability for release after serving four and a half years in jail by the Paroles Commission.

If he is not deemed suitable for release, he may serve the full nine years of his sentence in prison. Once released, he will spend an additional extended period of four years on licence.