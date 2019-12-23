Hospital patient who sexually assaulted Belfast healthcare assistant jailed

A patient who squeezed the breast of a hospital healthcare assistant was today jailed for three months.

Boleslaw Nicer was also put on the sex offenders register for five years over the attack at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The 59-year-old Polish national, of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of sexual assault.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he was taken to the Royal on December 1 after falling and injuring his leg during a drinking session.

While being treated by a healthcare support worker Nicer squeezed her breast, allegedly making a noise to indicate he was enjoying it.

He later claimed to have no memory of the incident.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd stressed his client has no history of similar behaviour, and is now "ashamed" of himself.

The barrister said: "It's quite clear he's not some sex pest, this was a moment of drunken madness."

But jailing Nicer and placing him on the register, District Judge Fiona Bagnall insisted healthcare professionals must be protected.