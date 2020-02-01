Housekeeper stole more than £8k from her employer

Mr White imposed the 18-month probation order as well as the 100 hours of community service (stock photo)

A housekeeper who admitted stealing over £8,000 from her employer over an eight-month period has been ordered by a judge to reimburse her victim at a rate starting at £5 per month.

Sandra McColgan (57), from Beechmount in Feeny, Londonderry, was also put on probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out community service.

A prosecuting solicitor told Deputy District Judge Alan White at Derry Magistrates Court that McColgan's then employer became suspicious after money she had kept in drawers and cabinets in her home went missing.

The victim placed a concealed camera in her home and McColgan was caught stealing her money. A defence barrister said the amount stolen was between £8,000 and £10,000, as well as €730.

The barrister said the thefts were an aberration and McColgan, who was under pressure at the time, struggled in terms of reasoning why it had happened.

Mr White imposed the 18-month probation order as well as the 100 hours of community service.

He also made a £3,600 order for restitution "nominally starting at £5 per month".