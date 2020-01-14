Hunter Patrick McGleenan: Police await full pathology report into tot's death

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding an infant’s death are still awaiting the full pathology report, a court has been told.

Alleged killer Sharyar Ali (31) appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison where he is on remand for the murder of 11-month-old Hunter Patrick McGleenan on 26 November last year.

While an earlier court heard claims the baby died as a result of a “non-accidental” head injury, a prosecuting lawyer told District Judge Rosie Watters officers investigating the death are awaiting the full pathology report.

Ali, a Pakistani national with an address at Westerna Terrace in Monaghan, was remanded back into custody to appear again on 11 February.

Previous courts have heard how Ali was looking after Hunter at a property in Keady while the baby’s mother was with her terminally ill grandmother.

Ali, who had been in a relationship with Hunter’s mum for about a year, claimed the infant had fallen off a low sofa and struck his head in a concrete floor, further claiming to interviewing detectives that he had performed CPR and given Hunter a cold shower to “revive him.”

In the morning however, Ali said he noticed the child’s lips were blue and he wasn’t breathing so he took him to the baby’s mother.

“At no time did he ring for medical assistance,” the earlier court heard.