Hydebank inmate who threatened to slash nurse's face gets five months

A female inmate in Northern Ireland who threatened to slice and smash the head of a nurse has been jailed for five months.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the victim was left terrified by Michelle Wilson's comments at Hydebank Women's Prison.

Wilson, 49, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill during the encounter on March 10 last year.

A prosecution lawyer said: "She told (the nurse) she would slice her face, smash her head and make sure she doesn't have any breath left in her body."

Later, the victim allegedly overheard Wilson talk about shooting her.

District Judge Amanda Henderson was told the defendant suffers from psychotic episodes and has no memory of the incident.

Turlough Madden, defending, said his client has battled mental health and drug issues, but has been clean since the incident.

Wilson, whose address was given as Hydebank, had been behind bars at the time for a previous offence, and was due for release in May.

But Mrs Henderson told her that she now faces a longer period in custody.

The judge described a victim impact report as "very powerful", adding that the nurse must have been "terrified".

Imposing five months imprisonment, she said: "These were extremely vicious threats towards someone there to protect the defendant's physical and mental health."