I am victorious: Brave woman watches step dad Tommy Harris jailed after ‘vile, depraved’ attacks

Haileigh Lamont leaves Belfast Crown Court after seeing her abuser Tommy Harris jailed for 16 years. Haileigh was accompanied by her brother, family and supporters as she left court. Credit: Alan Leiws

A woman who broke her silence after years of rape and sexual abuse in an effort to encourage other victims to come forward said, after the sacrifices she made, she was now “victorious”

Haileigh Lamont watched in court today as her step-father was handed a 16-year sentence.

Judge Neil Rafferty QC said Tommy Harris had subjected Ms Lamont to a "vile litany of depravity” that included abusing her one Christmas Day.

Belfast Crown Court heard the 48-year-old waged a "campaign of sexual violence and rape over a 10-year period from the age of eight until she was 18”.

“Since July 2020 when I reported Tommy to the police this case has taken over my life,” Ms Lamont said after the hearing.

"My relationships, my job, my home, my mental and physical health, my time and my privacy have all been sacrificed.

"I’ve had to articulate on abuse that I never wanted to share with anyone. To say this has been distressing is an understatement, it has been a war and today – I am victorious.”

She added: “Tommy initially denied that my report was true, he entered not guilty pleas and pushed back to have charges dropped but I fought to expose him and have him convicted of all the charges because they represented my suffering.

"Knowing what I know about the justice system and how agonising it has been at times, would I do it all again? Without a doubt. You can’t do what he did to me and get away with it, there are consequences. I am ready to live my life free from this and am immensely proud of myself.”

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid from Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch praised Haileigh’s “immense fortitude and determination in bringing her abuser before the courts to answer for his crimes”.

"The bravery she has shown, accompanied with today’s sentencing, I hope will encourage others who have experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward and contact the police. It is never too late to make a report.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how difficult it must be for someone to report historical sexual abuse, but we are here, whenever you are ready, to help and support you every step of the way.

“We have a team of dedicated detectives who will robustly investigate reports and who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes, no matter when they occurred."

Harris, with an address on Wynchurch Road in Belfast, had pleaded guilty to a total of 42 sex crimes including rape, attempted rape, indecent assaults and gross indecency with a child.

The offences were committed on dates between 1999 and 2009.

Prosecution counsel Kate McKay said Harris started attacking Ms Lamont after marrying her mother in the late 1990s, with the abuse lasting into her teens "unabated''.

The victim told the PSNI her first memory of the attacks was Harris placing her on a towel in the family home and assaulting her when she was seven or eight.

On another occasion, when her mother was in hospital giving birth to her brother, "the defendant required the complainant to sleep in his bedroom overnight and abused her''.

In what the prosecution described as "coercive control'', when Ms Lamont was a teenager, he prevented her from having friends and there was an "extensive grooming process''.

The court heard that at times the defendant was "jealous and sulky… and it almost appeared that he regarded the complainant as being in a relationship with him”.

During an interview, Harris told police he had become "sexually attracted to the complainant when she was about eight years old'' and admitted sexually abusing her on a regular basis”.

Outlining the aggravating factors, the prosecutor said that the rape and sexual abuse was a "serious breach of trust'' against a vulnerable girl.

Harris actively groomed Ms Lamont from an extremely young age and the abuse happened in her home, “where a child should feel safest''.

As a result of the sexual assaults, Ms Lamont was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In defence submissions, a barrister for Harris told the court: "He instructs that he is solely and absolutely responsible for the acts that he perpetrated against Ms Lamont.”

He added his client had told the author of a medical report: "I take full responsibility and I just hope that they can all move on quickly with their lives.''

A pre-sentence report from the probation service said Harris denied being sexually attracted to children and had been assessed as posing a medium likelihood of reoffending.

In what the judge described as a "lengthy and eloquent'' victim impact statement, Ms Lamont said: "I don't know what it is like or what it means to have the memories or thoughts of a child. I never had that.

“The sad reality is that all my memories and milestones are tainted and unhappy.

"Child sexual abuse robs children of a normal childhood. In my late teens and 20s, I felt unworthy of any good and I felt like a fraud.

“I assumed no one would believe me because I hid it for so long and I was reluctant to burden anyone.

"Every day we put ourselves out there, trusting the people won't betray us or hurt us. I have been betrayed in the most brutal way.

"I will not be remembered as the wee girl who was sexually abused. I will be remembered as the young woman who boldly and bravely stood up for herself and exposed a paedophile. That is a representation of victory, not defeat.”

Judge Rafferty said: "Ms Lamont is to be commended for her bravery that she has shown in bringing this case before this court.

"The offences this defendant committed against the victim in this case were a vile litany of depravity.

"There is very little doubt in my mind that the defendant treated his daughter as a sexual plaything.

"He groomed her and abused her. He abused her for his own sexual gratification.

"A child who was expected to feel nothing but love and protection from a father figure received nothing but sexual abuse.

“This behaviour he engaged in was a gross breach of trust. The 10 years of abuse amounted to nothing less than a campaign of sexual abuse and rape. He inflicted upon his victim humiliating and degrading behaviours.”

Judge Rafferty said Harris would spend eight years in prison, followed by a similar period on supervised licence.

The defendant was placed put on the sex offenders’ register for life and was also made the subject of a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order for an indefinite period.

Ms Lamont waived her right to anonymity so Harris could be named and shamed.

PPS Senior Public Prosecutor Jenny Burns said their serious crime unit worked closely with the PSNI to prosecute Tommy Harris.

"“I want to pay tribute to the survivor in this case, who is now an adult. She has shown enormous bravery by reporting the abuse she suffered to the police. The abuse happened a considerable number of years ago and this case shows that the passage of time is not necessarily a barrier to a successful prosecution in these cases.

“We know it is not easy for victims and survivors of sexual abuse to come forward and speak about what has happened them and the criminal trial process can be daunting. Our Serious Crime Unit prosecutors are experienced and trained in dealing with sexual offence cases, and we treat victims and survivors with sensitivity and respect at all times.

“We want to reassure victims and survivors that the PPS is committed to prosecuting these cases through to their conclusion where there is the evidence to do so. Please continue to come forward and report your experience to police.”