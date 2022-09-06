‘I think about it every day’: Custody officer on decision to release Sean Hegarty days before double Belfast murder

Caron Smyth (40) and Finbar McGrillen (42) were killed in a flat in Ravenhill Court on December 13, 2013.

A custody sergeant has said his decision to release a man who then committed two murders in Belfast nine years ago still weighs on his mind every single day.

Gareth Thompson was giving evidence at an inquest into the murders of Caron Smyth (40) and Finbar McGrillen (42), who were killed in a flat on Ravenhill Court on December 13, 2013.

Ms Smyth’s ex-partner, Sean Hegarty, was one of two people who pleaded guilty to their murder.

Both of his victims suffered from horrific injuries consistent with being punched, kicked and stamped on.

Hegarty was a career criminal with 72 previous convictions and just days earlier he was arrested and detained in the PSNI’s custody suite in Bangor for allegedly assaulting Ms Smyth.

On Tuesday, much of the evidence focused on Mr Thompson’s decision to release him.

Questions have also been raised about why Hegarty was released to a property that had no electricity, despite this being required for his electronic ankle tag.

Mr Thompson started his shift on December 9, 2013 at around 6.20am when Hegarty was already in custody.

During a verbal handover, another custody sergeant told him he was being detained for “a standard domestic” and that he was still waiting on paperwork to come through.

Mr Thompson said he found this an “an unusual term” to use, and the other custody sergeant went on to say there was an arrest for breach of bail which he had turned down.

Following this, he said it emerged that no one had yet taken a statement on the assault from Ms Smyth, and that the breach of bail had not been presented to him.

With the information available at the time, Mr Thompson claimed he did not have sufficient evidence to detain Hegarty any further.

Fiona Doherty, QC for the McGrillen family, pressed Mr Thompson on whether he had made the right decision.

“For me, I’m not sure that I would do much differently,” he said.

“One of the things that I would suggest is that the supervision of the investigation could maybe have been more robustly enforced.”

He accepted that the use of the term “standard domestic,” made during the verbal handover had been inappropriate, as it risked downplaying the seriousness of the offence.

Later during his evidence, Mr Thompson said his decision taken nine years ago still played on his mind.

“I am the person that released him, I have had this for nine years. Every single day and every single night and the periods in between I think about this,” he said.

“I believed what I was doing was the correct process to go through in accordance with the law, in accordance with my training and in accordance with the codes of practice.”

Mr Thompson added he had been unaware of other important factors, including that Ms Smyth had withdrawn her home as a potential bail address after she reported that Hegarty had imprisoned her and beaten her with a metal bar.

The inquest continues.