I was betrayed in most despicable way, says victim of Gary and Heather Talbot

A 20-year-old woman who was abused as a child by paedophile couple Gary and Heather Talbot paid tribute to all survivors of sexual abuse as she told how the pair "took her innocence away".

She released a statement after the Co Down couple were handed sentences totalling 24 years.

She said: "I am glad that my abusers have finally faced justice and will have to serve time in prison for what they did to me.

"I was only a child when they took my innocence away.

"The abuse left me traumatised and upset as they betrayed my trust in the most despicable way.

"The trauma caused me to lose all my childhood memories and develop PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

"The past year has been very difficult for me, my family and friends. I would like to thank them for being there for me, not only for every court hearing but for supporting me day to day as I have struggled to come to terms with my abuse.

"I would also like to thank the police detective who investigated my case.

"She has been thorough and dedicated whilst at the same time being compassionate, caring and kind to me."

She added: "Pursuing justice has been a long process however, seeing my abusers jailed has given me renewed strength and I am now looking forward to the future in which I'm hoping to become a counsellor as counselling has been essential in my recovery, and thank you to my counsellor as you have inspired me to help others overcome traumatic experiences.

"I would really like to thank and commend all survivors of sexual abuse for your amazing strength as it has helped me to fight to get my justice.

"Together we will send a message across the world that there is no shame in being a survivor of sexual abuse - the shame is on the abuser."

Also welcoming yesterday's sentence was Detective Chief Inspector Claire McGuigan, who described the case as "disturbing and harrowing".

Branding the sentences handed to the couple as "significant", the senior policewoman said: "The sentence handed down today reflects the serious and shocking nature of the crimes they committed against a young, vulnerable and innocent child.

"It is hard to comprehend the impact their crimes have had on the victim and her family.

"I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her family for their courage and commitment in seeing this case through the criminal justice system and they have today finally achieved justice.

"I hope that others who are suffering sexual abuse or who are aware of sexual crimes taking place are encouraged to come forward and speak with police.

"We have specially trained detectives in our Public Protection Branch, and they will treat you sensitively, fairly, with compassion and respect."

Joseph Murphy from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) paid tribute to the bravery shown by the victim and said the department's serious crime unit worked closely with the PSNI to build a "robust prosecution case".

Mr Murphy said: "Gary Talbot pleaded guilty to offences including the rape of a child, sexual assault and taking and distributing indecent images. Heather Talbot pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting her husband in the rape of a child, indecent assault, gross indecency and taking indecent photographs.

"This is a particularly grave and distressing case of abuse against a very young child who was aged just 18 months when the Talbots started to violate her.

"Gary Talbot entered guilty pleas at an early stage.

"At police interview, Heather Talbot had admitted being present when some of the indecent images were taken but denied taking any of the photos or assisting her husband in abusing the child.

"The PPS directed an expert report to prove the photographs were taken by manual operation of a hand-held camera, proving Heather Talbot must have taken all of them.

"Heather Talbot entered guilty pleas after her lawyers examined all of the images and agreed the PPS expert report was accurate.

"This saved the victim from the upsetting experience of having to give evidence in court.

"The positive outcome in this case was achieved through collaborative working with the PSNI.

"I want to commend the bravery shown by the victim, who is now an adult, and her family throughout the criminal justice process."