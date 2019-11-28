Ian Ogle murder accused Glenn Rainey's bid to move address rejected

A man allegedly under UDA threat since being charged with murdering community worker Ian Ogle failed in a High Court bid to move to new accommodation.

Glenn Rainey, 33, was seeking permission on Thursday to vary bail terms so he could live at another address in Belfast.

Prosecutors opposed the application, claiming it could put the safety of Rainey and the wider public at risk.

He is among three men charged with the murder of Mr Ogle on January 27 this year.

The 45-year-old victim was beaten and stabbed 11 times by up to five men near his Cluan Place home in the east of the city.

The attack occurred against a background of a long-running feud.

Rainey, whose address cannot be disclosed, is allegedly linked by CCTV evidence.

In September he was allowed to leave caravan accommodation and move back to Belfast.

A further application was mounted to be able to move to another location closer to the scene of the killing.

Fears were raised, however, that it could lead to further offences.

Ian Ogle

Iryna Kennedy, prosecuting, said Rainey has been served with a threat message, adding that tensions remain high in the area.

"Police are concerned for public safety, as well as the safety of this applicant," she submitted.

Defence barrister Sean Devine claimed police were "all over the place" in their assessment of any risk to his client.

Arguing that Rainey is currently living in a "UDA stronghold", counsel questioned the accuracy of claims that his client is under threat from either that organisation or other "criminal elements".

"The authorities have characterised him as having some type of association with a different paramilitary grouping," Mr Devine said.

"If there was any such real threat he wouldn't have placed himself in that environment."

But Mrs Justice Keegan ruled there were insufficient reasons to change Rainey's living arrangements at this stage.

She said: "There needs to be a proper look at the level of risk here.

"Clearly there is some threat, but more pertinent to me is the proximity to where this murder occurred."