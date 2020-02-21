Ian Ogle murder accused Jonathan Brown refused hotel stay with girlfriend

Ian Ogle was murdered against a background of a long-running feud

One of the men charged with murdering community worker Ian Ogle has been denied permission to spend a night away at a hotel with his girlfriend.

Jonathan Brown, 34, is currently on bail over his alleged involvement in the fatal attack in east Belfast just over a year ago.

A defence lawyer told Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday he was seeking a temporary variation to the terms of his release.

Solicitor Mark Austin said Brown wanted to be allowed to take his pregnant girlfriend to a hotel somewhere in Northern Ireland for a night away together.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall refused the application based on concerns about the ability to monitor the accused.

Brown, of McArthur Court in Belfast, is among three men accused of murdering Mr Ogle on January 27, 2019.

The 45-year-old victim was beaten and stabbed 11 times by up to five men near his Cluan Place home.

The attack occurred against a background of a long-running feud.

CCTV evidence allegedly links those charged with the killing.

Brown was arrested at Heathrow Airport in February last year as he returned from Thailand.

A previous court heard he had travelled to southeast Asia from Dublin a day after the murder, paying for his flight ticket in cash hours before departure.

In police interviews he provided a statement denying involvement in the murder.

Brown claimed that he drove others to the scene, without realising any of them were carrying a knife.

According to his account he intervened and tried to pull an assailant away when he saw Mr Ogle had been stabbed.

He is due back in court next month.