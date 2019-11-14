Ian Ogle murder probe: 10 suspects identified, court hears

Ten suspects have been identified as part of the investigation into the killing of community worker Ian Ogle, a court has heard.

Prosecutors revealed the scale of inquiries at a progress report in cases against two men charged with the murder in east Belfast.

Mr Ogle (45) was killed close to his home at Cluan Place on January 27 against a background of a long-running feud.

He was beaten and stabbed 11 times in an attack said to have lasted for around 30 seconds.

According to the prosecution he was targeted in response to an earlier altercation on the same night.

Five men arrived at the scene, allegedly launched the fatal assault and then escaped.

A house in east Belfast was then allegedly used as a "clean-up" base following the attack, a previous court was told.

Murder charges have been brought against three people so far, including Jonathan Brown, 34, and 33-year-old Glenn Rainey.

They are on bail, but were not present at Belfast Magistrates' Court for Thursday's review of the case against them.

Neither defendant's address is being disclosed due to death threats issued by loyalist paramilitaries.

A Crown lawyer said detectives were seeking another eight weeks due to ongoing forensic work on clothing, a car and telephones.

He also set out details of the investigation into the wider circumstances surrounding the killing.

"It's a large file with ten suspects," the lawyer confirmed.

District Judge Steven Keown was told inquiries are "progressing well".

Defence solicitor Mark Austin did not object to the case being being put back.

Adjourning proceedings to January, Mr Keown again excused the defendants from attending on that occasion.