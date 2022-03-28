Ice-cream parlour robbery accused ‘identified by his tattoo’, court hears

A man accused of an armed robbery at an ice-cream parlour staffed by frightened teenagers was allegedly identified by his tattoo, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors said the distinctive marking on Philip Magowan’s hand led to his arrest for the raid in Banbridge, Co Down, where two girls threatened at knifepoint fled and locked themselves in a toilet.

Magowan, 52, of Rathfriland Street in the town, is charged with robbing Oggies Dessert Bar of £400 on January 29 this year.

He is also accused of taking £2,500 in a separate robbery at a bingo hall.

Crown lawyer David McNeill said a hooded raider took the cash from those premises at Newry Street in Banbridge on November 18 last year after threatening a member of staff with a box cutter.

He told the court that the ice-cream parlour was also targeted by a masked man who entered, shouted “IRA” and produced a carving knife.

“Two 16-year-old female members of staff who were serving ran away and locked themselves in the toilets,” the barrister said.

The robber then smashed the till and other machinery, inflicting more than £3,000 worth of damage, before seizing cash.

Counsel set out how the perpetrator was depicted in CCTV footage which was featured on media coverage of the incident.

“He (Magowan) was identified by a distinctive tattoo on his hand,” Mr McNeill said.

The court heard police who searched the defendant’s home found a box cutter, knife and clothing which matched descriptions from the CCTV images.

Opposing bail, the barrister claimed that before Magowan’s arrest he was spotted outside the ice-cream parlour, staring in at and intimidating the two girls who had been serving on the day of the robbery.

Damien Halleron, defending, argued that his client could be released to another address, with an order made to keep him out of Banbridge.

Bail was refused, however, due to concerns about potential re-offending.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said: “This is a serious set of circumstances where members of the public working and doing their best have been adversely affected.”