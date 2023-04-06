Identities of women linked to the murder of Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson revealed

The identities of two of four women accused of assisting in the alleged covering-up of Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson’s murder have been revealed — and it has emerged one of them carried her coffin.

Jonathan Creswell (35), himself a showjumper and horse trainer, previously of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel but now with an address which cannot be published, is charged with murdering the 21-year-old woman on August 3, 2020, having allegedly become enraged with jealousy on discovering she had spent the night with a male friend.

It is now further alleged that he raped Katie Simpson at some point between August 2 and 3 in the same year.

Previously Londonderry Magistrates’ Court heard four female associates of Creswell were being joined to the case for allegedly covering-up in the aftermath of Katie Simpson’s death.

Jonathan Creswell

Court papers now show Rose De-Montmorency Wright (22) of Craigantlet Road, Newtownards is accused of withholding information between October 9, 2020, and October 13, 2021, by knowing Creswell had committed assault.

She lived with Creswell, his partner (Katie's elder sister) and their children, at the time of Katie’s death, later moving to England where she would be arrested and brought back to Northern Ireland for questioning.

De-Montmorency was part of the final group of four who carried Katie’s coffin to her grave in the small country churchyard of St Vindic’s in Tynan, Co Armagh.

Jill Robinson (41) from Blackfort Road, Omagh who was the first to be arrested over the alleged cover-up, is accused of perverting the course of justice by taking Creswell’s clothes on August 3, 2020 and washing them in a launderette.

Another woman, who is also accused of perverting the course of justice and withholding information, has been granted an interim reporting restriction having claimed to be at risk of self-harm if publicly named.

Her lawyers are in the process of obtaining evidence by way of a psychiatric report.

Creswell claimed having rescued Katie from hanging and to have placed her — unresponsive and dressed only in a polo shirt and underwear — into her own car before driving to meet an ambulance, as opposed to waiting for it to arrive at the scene.

Katie passed away in hospital just under a week later, aged 21.

A post-mortem found injuries on her arms and legs were, “consistent to being struck with a rod-type implement.”

At a previous court hearing a police officer said police believe Creswell had been in a controlling and coercive relationship with Katie Simpson since she was a young girl.

The case was scheduled to be returned for trial yesterday at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court after significant delays which brought numerous warnings by District Judge Barney McElholm.

However, while the case against Creswell is almost ready to proceed, lawyers for the women — who all work in the equestrian industry — expressed concerns as they had only received case papers the previous week and required time to study these in-depth.

Judge McElholm agreed to list the committal for all accused on May 24.