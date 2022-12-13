‘I’m a horrible person’: Remorseless Co Antrim woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for brutal murder of two-year-old son

The 42-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison

The case of a cruel and coercive controlling woman who stabbed her two infant sons “will never be forgotten” which left a “loving father and family distraught and truly heartbroken”, a senior police officer has said.

Imposing a 20-year minimum tariff for murder and attempted murder, Judge Patricia Smyth told the 42-year-old self-confessed killer there was an “exceptionally high” breach of trust by committing the “savage attacks”.

“I have no doubt these children would have suffered severe pain and distress, notwithstanding the application of the pain relief patches,” said the judge, highlighting that she will not necessarily be released after 20 years behind bars but rather “when, or if, you are to be released will be a matter for the parole commissioners”.

Wearing a grey turtleneck jumper with her hair tied up in a ponytail, the 42-year-old defendant appeared at Antrim Crown Court sitting in Belfast, by videolink from Hydebank women’s prison, but the remorseless killer showed no sign of emotion throughout the judge’s 50-minute sentencing remarks.

She sat stony-faced when Judge Smyth announced her 20-year minimum tariff on her two life sentences, and not even when the judge imposed a lifelong restraining order, prohibiting her from ever contacting either of her two older children or the two men she physically and mentally abused did she show any emotion.

After 10 days of harrowing evidence at her trial last May, the mother-of-four, who cannot be identified to protect her living children, asked for the two charges to be put to her again and it was then that she confessed to murdering her son and trying to murder his little brother on March 2, 2020.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team welcomed the sentencing.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “This is a case which will never be forgotten. A young and innocent life was taken, leaving a loving father and family distraught and truly heartbroken.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing — no words — that can undo this loss or ease their pain. And today, first and foremost, our thoughts are with them.”

The little boys were two years and eight months and 11-months-old respectively when their mother took them to her bedroom, put painkilling patches on all three of them and using a 6” vegetable paring knife, stabbed them several times in the neck and chest before texting her fiancé to tell him “I’ve killed the the boys and I’m dying too,” taunting him with another text of “have you called an ambulance yet”.

The older boy died as a result of the wounds which cut an artery and a vein, and his little brother was millimetres from suffering the same fate, his life saved thanks to swift medical intervention and emergency surgery.

The defence had sought to argue that at the time, the 42-year-old was suffering from an abnormality of mind that significantly impaired her judgment to such an extent that it diminished her responsibility, but they had to abandon that stance after medical experts watched multiple videos recorded by the boys’ father and changed their opinions.

Summing up during her sentencing remarks, the Recorder of Belfast Her Honour Judge Smyth said the “harrowing” facts of the case were not in dispute in that the actions of the defendant were accepted but rather the issue was to how much her personality disorder affected her culpability.

In the immediate aftermath of the brutal stabbings, the defendant was kept as an inpatient in the Shannon clinic, a secure mental health facility in south Belfast, where she complained of “hearing voices” and that “aliens had kidnapped her son”.

Staff also noted however that she had been questioning other patients about their symptoms and labelling her as an “unreliable historian” about her past medical and psychological problems, staff believed she was “malingering and feigning” her symptoms.

Judge Smyth said notwithstanding those issues, consultant psychiatrist Dr Dodge had written an initial report that her personality disorder could have supported a legal defence of diminished responsibility which would have reduced her intentional murder to manslaughter.

However, when the consultant was shown videos recorded by the boys’ father when the couple were arguing, his conclusion changed. The jury at the trial saw three of those videos — two of heated and blazing arguments between the couple and a third, taken the night before the stabbing, which left the defendant and many of the jurors in tears as they watched two beautiful and happy little boys, laughing and giggling as they chased a skipping lamb around the central kitchen island in the family home.

Judge Smyth said that during one particular video of an argument, the defendant was showing “very aggressive and violent behaviour” where “if you had lost control” alcohol had been the contributing factor “and it would be difficult to identify to what extent if at all, any borderline personality disorder was relevant”.

“He noted that your failure to get what you wanted led to aggression and violence which isn’t a core factor of borderline personality disorder,” said the judge adding that according to the psychiatrist, the defendant had actually “retained a degree of control” during the heated argument which would further undermine the possibility of “extended suicide as the explanation for the killing of that your rationale judgement was impaired”.

The horrific stabbings occurred, the jury heard, in circumstances where the defendant asked her fiancé “if they could talk” and when the boys’ father declined, suggesting that they talk after he had finished work, the defendant texted him “f*** you”, penned several notes and then launched her murderous attack.

Quoting some of those notes yesterday, Judge Smyth told the court the defendant had written how “I’m doing this to hurt the ones who hurt me and the one who has continued to hurt me”.

“I’m taking my kids with me because I can’t leave them with their dad” and “I don’t want to feel completely torn apart when I am taking the life of my own kids so I’m taking medication and alcohol… I’m a horrible person, there is no help with this”.

During the trial the jury heard evidence from the boys’ father, her ex-husband and her two older children and they all recounted how she was prone to outbursts of aggression and violence.

Praising their courage in testifying, Judge Smyth said that in contrast to the defendant portraying herself as a victim who was abused, the court had “an abundance of material” that in fact it was the self-confessed killer who exercised coercive control and “it was you who was the abuser”. She told the court she had received victim impact reports the contents of which “are so distressing that I don’t intend to make any of the details public” but she added it was clear the defendant’s actions had “ruined” the life of the boys’ dad who witnessed first-hand the bloody scene that confronted him “and those images can never be erased”.

“Every aspect of his life has been affected,” said the judge. “He has lost his beautiful son and he bears the responsibility of raising his other son and protecting him as much as he can from the emotional damage which will inevitably flow.”

She said while the defendant’s eventual guilty pleas and previous clear record were mitigating features, she highlighted that at no point has the highly qualified nurse ever explained what actually happened or her thought processes that day.

Equally, despite taking the life of one son and coming within an inch of killing her youngest child, the defendant has yet to show any remorse.

In contrast, said the judge, there was a litany of aggravating features including there being two victims who were especially vulnerable, the breach of trust, it came close to double murder, she had used a weapon, had tried to dodge responsibility by malingering and feigning psychotic symptoms, and there had been a “degree of planning”.

She told the court it was that litany of features which made the shocking case “especially grave” and although she could have imposed a normal sentence for the attempted murder, Judge Smyth said “given the severity of the injuries that you deliberately inflicted in your attempt to kill him having just murdered his brother called for a life sentence of itself”. Detective Inspector Griffin added: “I want to encourage anyone who is being threatened, abused, controlled or intimidated by someone they live with, or are in a relationship with, to come forward. We will help you. We’ll listen to you, and we will treat you with total respect and sensitivity.”