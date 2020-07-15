I'm the victim, Garda Donohoe murder accused tells court

The Co Armagh man on trial for the murder of a detective garda in the Republic has said that he is the victim in the case, Dublin's Central Criminal Court has heard.

Aaron Brady (29), who denies the murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), also accused gardaí and the media of "ganging up" on him in the weeks after the fatal shooting, which resulted in him travelling to the US.

Prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC yesterday asked Mr Brady: "You're the victim in all of this, is that right?"

Mr Brady said, "I would suggest I am," adding that his family and wife were also victims.

Mr Brady told the jury he lied to gardaí in the days after the fatal shooting to hide the fact that he was laundering diesel at a yard in south Armagh, when the murder - during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth - was carried out on January 25, 2013.

He accepted that there was no one to vouch for his whereabouts at the time of the murder but said he was sure people knew he was in the yard.

Asked by Mr Grehan what lies he had told to gardaí, Mr Brady said he lied about working at the diesel laundering yard, his driving ban and a curfew, adding: "I'm here under oath, I'm not lying now."

The court heard that the first mention of Mr Brady's account that he was present in the yard at the time of the fatal shooting came on December 20 last, a month before the trial, when a notice of alibi was sent to the DPP's office.

Mr Brady accepted he asked his then-girlfriend Jessica King, then 17, to lie about his movements for him to hide the fact he was at the diesel yard.

Mr Brady accepted that there were "lies" in the account of his movements on the night of the murder.

He also accepted that he was in a car with two other suspects in the case, Suspect A and Suspect B, when it passed by the credit union with the front passenger window down on the afternoon of the murder. However, he said "there was no scoping" of the credit union going on.

Mr Brady said he travelled to the US in April 2013, adding that he wanted to get away from gardaí and the media "blaming me".

Mr Brady, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the time of the murder.