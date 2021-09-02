‘Important day for women in the legal profession’ as NI’s first Lady Chief Justice is sworn into office

Northern Ireland's first Lady Chief Justice was sworn into office today and called on other women to draw inspiration from her appointment.

Dame Siobhan Keegan took the oath at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, where she was described as a "trailblazer".

She is the tenth Chief Justice in Northern Ireland and the first female to be appointed to the top judicial post.

With more than 600 people remotely attending the ceremony, Dame Siobhan's predecessor said it was an historic occasion.

Sir Declan Morgan told the gathering: "The Chief Justice has been a trailblazer throughout her career.

"In her professional life, she took Silk and was the youngest female QC in the United Kingdom at the time that she did in 2006.

"She joined the bench in October 2015, and she now becomes the youngest Chief Justice in this jurisdiction."

Sir Declan, who is retiring after 12 years service as the region's most senior judge, added: "I have no doubt that she will continue to blaze that trail and that she will distinguish herself as an outstanding Chief Justice."

Dame Siobhan's elevation comes after she made history in 2015 by becoming one of Northern Ireland's first female High Court judges.

She has also acted as presiding coroner, and heard the inquest into the killing of 10 people in shootings involving the British Army at Ballymurphy, west Belfast in 1971.

Earlier this year, she ruled that the soldiers' use of force was not justified.

Students from Sacred Heart Grammar School in Newry, and Queen's University, Belfast - where the new Chief Justice was educated - were among those who linked in for the ceremony.

Dame Siobhan paid tribute to Sir Declan and told those in attendance it was an honour for her to bear the title of Lady Chief Justice.

She stressed the importance of a merit-based judiciary available to all, with barriers removed to ensure a pool of high quality candidates capable of meeting the exacting standards of office.

"I recognise it has not always been a clear or straightforward path for some, particularly women, who have struggled to gain recognition and achieve high office whilst also managing family commitments," she said.

"As women make up a sizable proportion of our legal profession in Northern Ireland, it is only right that they, like men, should be able to obtain senior positions.

"I know that today is an important day for women in the legal profession, it is a great honour to be appointed Lady Chief Justice, and I hope that my appointment highlights the opportunities open to all, young women and men alike, to progress in their careers, and that it offers some inspiration about what can be achieved."

Dame Siobham also paid tribute to female role models in the legal world "who were pioneers over the last 100 years in entering what was a male-dominated profession, and paving a way for my generation".

She added: "Many of these women are unknown, forgotten, or unrecognised, but they should be remembered today as they have contributed to progress, and I know they would celebrate my achievement."

The Lady Chief Justice also stressed how the legal system is intrinsically bound up with those it serves in the wider community.

"I intend to actively and openly engage with all of those affected by the application of law in Northern Ireland, and to represent our jurisdiction nationally and internationally," she pledged.

"We have a strong tradition of excellence and high standards, which I aim to maintain and enhance.

"I am privileged to be opening our legal term next week, when I will outline my vision and call new members to the Bar."