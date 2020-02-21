Inmates offered £50k to kill dissident republican Luke O'Neill in Maghaberry, court told

Prisoners were allegedly offered £50,000 "to do in" a man being held on remand for dissident-republican terror offences, the High Court has been told.

A report of the potential threat against 26-year-old Luke O'Neill was disclosed at his legal challenge to being kept within the integrated regime at HMP Maghaberry.

O'Neill, of Silverwood Green in Lurgan, Co Armagh, has since been convicted of the attempted possession of explosives.

Charges were brought against him following the discovery of an armour-piercing mortar device in the town in 2016.

O'Neill launched judicial review proceedings after he was initially housed on remand at Quoile House, part of the jail's general population.

He claimed the decision breached his human rights and put his safety at risk.

O'Neill's lawyers argued that he should instead be kept at Roe House - a separated landing for republican inmates.

Ruling on the challenge, Mr Justice Colton detailed an alleged threat reported to prison authorities in October 2016.

A Security Information Report (SIR) into the incident disclosed: "A prisoner reported that a sum of money, from an unidentified source, had been offered to him and other prisoners 'to do in' the applicant.

"The sum of money referred to in the report was £50,000."

It went on: "This information emanated from a source viewed as 'untested'. The prisoner would not provide further details."

Police and prison chiefs carried out checks into the information, with the source of the alleged threat said to be located in Quoile House.

The PSNI determined there was no requirement to conduct a threat management process at that time.

O'Neill's circumstances then changed significantly, with a release on bail secured in March 2018.

In June 2019 he received a six-year sentence and was transferred to Roe House. No reported incidents or concerns have emerged since.

Counsel for the Prison Service sought to have the case ended on the grounds it had been rendered academic.

Agreeing to dismiss the challenge, Mr Justice Colton pointed out that the case related to a specific three-month period in 2016.

He said: "I have therefore come to the conclusion that because of the change in circumstances no useful purpose can be served by the continuation of these proceedings."

O'Neill's lawyer confirmed plans to appeal the ruling.

Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law said: "We believe there was a breach of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights in respect of a threat to our client's life - especially after learning of the SIR referring to the alleged offer of £50,000."