Inquest into death of murderer Fred McClenaghan to be held in June

It will be heard by coroner Patrick McGurgan in the presence of a jury at a venue yet to be confirmed.

McClenaghan (57), who had served just one year of a 13-year sentence in Magilligan prison for the murder of his former partner Marion Millican (51), died at the Royal Victoria Hospital on October 21, 2018. Mr McGurgan said he would set aside a week for the hearing, which will take evidence from a number of witnesses including members of the prison service and medical staff at the Belfast Trust.

Marion Millican

McClenaghan, from Magherafelt was found guilty of the murder of Ms Millican - a mother of four - at a Portstewart launderette, where he shot her at point blank range in 2011. While initially denying the charge against him - McClenaghan claimed Ms Millican's death was the result of an attempt to take his own life - he later admitted killing her.

A further Preliminary Enquiry will be heard on May 12 so an update on a report from the Prison Ombudsman can be given to the Coroner.