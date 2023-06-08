Irish League footballer caught speeding at 115mph weeps as judge gives her driving ban

A Derry City footballer who was caught speeding at 115mph on the M2 wept in court today (Thursday) as she was handed a two-month driving ban.

Passing sentence on 20-year-old midfielder Ellie Carlin at Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was “one of the highest speeds” he had come across, especially for an inexperienced driver.

Carlin’s passengers included two siblings aged 10 and 11 years.

Imposing the disqualification period and £200 fine, Mr Broderick told Carlin she was “clearly a hard working young person” but that given the speed “in my view there must be a disqualification.”

The judge told Carlin: “Time and time again I have had to say that I take a dim view of drivers who drive in excess of 100mph and the reason I do that is very obvious.

“We are told continually by police and the emergency services that speed is a major cause of accidents and not only that but if you are traveling at excessive speeds the consequences can be catastrophic and sometimes fatal,” said the judge.

Carlin, from Anderson Crescent in Londonderry, had earlier entered a guilty plea to driving at excess speed on the M2 on March 4 this year.

The 20-year-old had initially been charged in court with speeding as an R driver and therefore limited to 45mph, and this was reported in the Press earlier in this week.

But today the court heard that Carlin had passed her test in October 2021 and so she was out of her R plates at the time.

A prosecuting lawyer said police on duty on the M2 at about 12.15 that afternoon detected a car travelling at 115mph and when they stopped and spoke to the driver, they noted that Carlin had a front seat passenger and two children the back.

Defence counsel Grant Powles said the children, aged 10 and 11, were Carlin’s younger siblings and they were on their way to We Are Vertigo when she was caught speeding.

He explained that at the time, Carlin was driving her father’s car and was not familiar with it but it was accepted the speed was “far too fast.”

Mr Powles revealed that as well as playing in midfield for Derry City Women’s team, Carlin is also a classroom assistant for a child in P4 who has particular educational needs and she’s also a full-time carer for her own grandmother.

With Carlin appearing very emotional as she sat in the pubic gallery, the barrister said she “acknowledges that it’s her own family she put at risk.”

Fining and banning the 20-year-old, District Judge Broderick said 115mph was far too fast even for drivers more experienced than her.