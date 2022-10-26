‘It’s a most bizarre incident’: Man arrested amid east Belfast security alert claims he ‘was abducted, assaulted and handed pipe bomb over £5,000 drug debt’, court hears

It was accepted the accused, who is originally from England, has no known paramilitary connections

Police at the security alert in the Dundela Street area of east Belfast (Pacemaker)

Police at the scene of the security alert in east Belfast where a pipe bomb type device was recovered (Pacemaker)

A man discovered lying beside a pipe bomb in an east Belfast neighbourhood claims he was abducted and handed the device over a £5,000 drug debt, a court heard today.

Kieran Smithson was arrested amid a security alert which led to families being evacuated from their homes at Dundela Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old, from nearby Connsbrook Avenue, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances.

He is also accused of criminal damage and attempted criminal damage to two vehicles in connection with the same incident.

The court was told police were sent to Dundela Street just after 5am on October 25 when residents were woken by loud noises and the sound of laughing.

Read more East Belfast security alert ends after controlled explosion carried out on pipe bomb device

One woman allegedly identified Smithson kicking a car while another resident claimed the same individual had thrown an object at a van parked nearby.

He then walked up the street carrying an item and sat on a window sill before getting onto the ground, according to witnesses.

Minutes later police located Smithson lying outside that property.

An investigating detective said: “They observed a pipe bomb-style device beside him. This has been examined and is found to contain explosive compounds.”

The device was described as 12 inches long, with a fuse and wrapped in masking tape.

“This led to a significant security alert, with multiple people evacuated from their homes,” the detective added.

Police at the security alert in the Dundela Street area of east Belfast (Pacemaker)

During police interviews the defendant claimed he had been abducted by four men in a car the previous night.

“He stated that they took him to a sports pitch where he was assaulted and threatened for non-payment of a £5,000 drugs debt,” the detective disclosed.

“He refused to identify these persons, stating he was in fear for his safety.

“He stated he was then returned to the area of Connsbrook Avenue by the gang following the assault, where they handed him an item wrapped in masking tape.”

Smithson claimed to have little memory of subsequent events due to drinking earlier that night, but denied knowing what it was he had allegedly been given.

It was accepted that the accused, who is originally from England, has no known paramilitary connections.

Defence solicitor Emmanuel Morgan argued that Smithson provided a full explanation in the interviews.

“It’s a most bizarre incident, and my client wouldn’t have the wherewithal or the nous to construct such a device,” Mr Morgan submitted.

“He was heavily under the influence of drink; his case is that he was simply handed this device.”

Refusing bail, District Judge Mark McGarrity held there was a risk of re-offending.

Mr McGarrity pointed out: “He’s alleged to have… possessed a bomb.

“The circumstances of the possession are, on his case, unusual and give me concern.”

Smithson was remanded in custody to appear in court again on November 23.