Jail for Belfast man who hid drugs in Kinder Egg

Police found drugs inside the plastic containers

A Belfast man caught with drugs hidden inside a Kinder Egg has been jailed for four months.

Police discovered quantities of Pregabalin and Xanax on Garry Vokes, 35, during searches at a flat in the city.

Vokes, with an address on the Shore Road, admitted two counts of possessing Class C drugs.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the emergency services were alerted to an incident in the city centre on November 15 last year.

Another man had used a phone box to request an ambulance, stating that he had cut his throat.

Police called to the scene checked him for a blade and discovered bags of pills.

He was arrested and taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital to be treated for a mental health issue.

Meanwhile, officers went to that man's home in south Belfast where Vokes was present and searched.

"A small yellow Kinder Egg was located in his trouser pocket," a prosecution lawyer said.

"This was seized and found to contain suspected Pregabalin and Xanax tablets."

Another Kinder Egg containing a wrap of suspected cocaine was located under a TV stand, the court heard, while a stun gun was discovered under a cushion on the sofa.

Vokes denied having anything to do with the cocaine or prohibited weapon, and was not charged in connection with either.

During police interviews he admitted possessing the Kinder Egg containing the Pregabalin and Xanax.

"He denied knowing there was Pregabalin or Xanax inside it, but admitted he was aware drugs had been usually stored in such eggs," the prosecutor added.

A defence lawyer said Vokes has a long-term addiction to drugs which he hopes to deal with either in custody or following his eventual release.

Imposing two months imprisonment for the new offences, District Judge Fiona Bagnall also ordered him to serve a further two months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.