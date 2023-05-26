Jail for Co Antrim man who left victim with permanent scarring after stab attack

A man who stabbed his victim in the face has been given a 15-month sentence.

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, Judge Paul Ramsey KC told Craig Wright (32) he will serve half of that time in custody and the remainder on supervised licence.

Wright, of Green Walk, Newtownabbey, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of wounding and criminal damage.

It was heard the defendant and the victim were drinking at a house in Shore Crescent, north Belfast, with a number of people on October 6, 2018, when an assault took place.

Prosecution lawyer David Russell said police attended the scene and spoke to the complainant, who claimed he was assaulted by Wright with a weapon.

Officers observed that the man had a "laceration to his face'' and there was blood on his jeans and T-shirt.

"The victim said that he had only met the defendant twice before and he had accused him of stealing his phone,” Mr Russell said.

He added that the victim sustained a "nasty injury'' and needed 10 stitches to the wound which was on a "prominent position on his face and there is going to be a permanent visible wound''.

The lawyer noted Wright had a relevant criminal record with convictions for grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon, assaults on police, common assault and criminal damage.

"We can't say beyond a reasonable doubt that a knife was used, but clearly some object was used as a weapon and there was excessive use of force by the defendant in his actions,” he said.

Defence lawyer Luke Curran told the court: "It appears that when faced with a group of people against him, he has picked up something from the table in front of him and swiped out in the midst of an assault against him and used excessive self-defence.''

He said Wright had "suffered trauma at a young age'', had witnessed domestic violence, and had mental health problems along with substance misuse issues.

The defence said that, through his guilty plea, Wright was expressing remorse for his behaviour.

Judge Ramsey said the injury that the victim sustained has left him with "prominent and permanent facial scarring''. He added Wright had expressed his regrets to the Probation Service, telling a pre-sentence report that he “went too far”.

He was also assessed as having a high likelihood of reoffending but did not pose a danger to the public in the future.