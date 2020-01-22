Jail for Derry driver who knocked man down on pavement following row

A motorist who deliberately drove his car at a man outside a bar after they'd had a row, was yesterday jailed for three-and-a-half-years at the Crown Court in Londonderry.

Raymond Lishman (30), from Clarendon Street, mounted the pavement outside the Bowery Bar in Ferguson Street in the city and struck the pedestrian, throwing him onto the bonnet before the victim fell to the ground.

The man suffered tissue and tendon damage to his left knee, the back of his head was badly swollen and cut and he lost a front tooth in the incident on the night of October 7, 2018.

Lishman, who had 54 previous criminal convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

In addition to his jail sentence, Lishman was also disqualified from driving for five years.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV. The footage showed the victim punching the rear driver's side window of Lishman's car with his fist.

The victim apologised to Lishman and said he would sort out the damage the following day, the court heard. Lishman got back in the car and drove off, but when he reached the bottom of Ferguson Street he turned around, drove back up the street and sped directly towards the victim on the footpath.

Lishman then phoned for an ambulance before walking away, leaving his car at the scene.

Judge Elizabeth McCaffrey said Lishman had driven in an appalling and reckless manner.

"It is clear to me from having watched the CCTV footage that it is only by the grace of God that the injured party did not sustain much more serious injuries and it is certainly no thanks to the way in which the defendant conducted himself on the night in question", she said.

After his arrest, Lishman told police he was "mad" and acted on impulse.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin described Lishman's actions as stupid.