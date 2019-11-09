Jail for duo who burgled home as OAP owner slept

Two "persistent offenders" have been handed three-year prison sentences for burgling an elderly woman's home

Adam Samuel Noel Dunlop and Connor Alexander Edgar, both 27, and from the Antrim Road in north Belfast, had pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

Belfast Crown Court heard that last November the pair broke into an 83-year-old woman's home on the Cregagh Road in east Belfast while she was asleep and stole £2,400 in cash along with her bank card.

When they were arrested on December 4, 2018, Edgar made no comment to police while Dunlop denied the burglary.

Judge Philip Gilpin said the offence of burglary was "serious" with the house occupied by an elderly woman.

Describing the defendants as "persistent offenders", Judge Gilpin said one of the aggravating features in the case was the pair's lengthy criminal record.

Judge Gilpin said the defendants would spend 18 months in prison followed by a further 18 months on supervised licence on their release from jail.