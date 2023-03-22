Jailed: Serial drink driver with ‘one of worst records’ NI judge has seen

A banned drunk driver with “one of the worst records” a judge has ever seen has been jailed and banned from the roads for 12 years.

Tyrone man John Bernard McDonagh, 51, who has more than a dozen convictions for drink driving and 30 for dangerous driving, was hit with a 15 month sentence.

At Newry Crown Court, Judge Gordon Kerr KC said it was “abundantly and perfectly clear that (McDonagh) is a danger to other road users.”

Revealing that McDonagh’s catalogue of drink and dangerous driving convictions, the judge told Newry Crown Court that “if he is allowed to continue driving, he is likely to kill someone.”

Judge Kerr said that with more than 500 criminal convictions spread across the entirety of Ireland, McDonagh “has what can only be described as one of the worst records I have ever seen and covers the whole gambit of criminal offences, apart from sexual offending.”

At an earlier hearing McDonagh, from Sydney Lane in Aughnacloy, entered guilty pleas to driving while banned, drink driving and driving without insurance.

While committed more than six years ago on 16 January 2017, the court heard that for more than half that time, McDonagh was serving a jail sentence in the Republic in connection with stealing the car involved in the offences as well as other crimes.

Prosecuting counsel Fiona O’Kane outlined how the Toyota Yaris had been stolen from outside a house in Emmyvale, Co. Monaghan the day before.

Police were called to St Killian’s Park, Whitecross and while there, officers spotted the stolen red Toyota Yaris “exit the park at speed” and so they followed it into a neighbouring estate where it had been abandoned.

“The police located the driver of the Yaris hiding in the garden of a nearby house,” said Mrs O’Kane adding that when he spotted them, McDonagh “jumped over a wall and ran off” but was found and arrested in a field a few minutes later.

“He was slurring his speech, smelt of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet” and although he refused to provide a specimen of breath at that stage, when breathalysed a few hours later his reading was 42 in breath, seven over the limit.

Police enquiries soon established that McDonagh was disqualified and had no insurance.

Ordering McDonagh to serve half his sentence in jail and half on licence, Judge Kerr said it was “an appalling case of driving while disqualified.”

“It’s appalling because it was committed in the context of stealing a car, it’s appalling because not only was he driving while disqualified but he was driving with alcohol, while disqualified and along with other offences and it’s appalling because of this man’s history of driving offences,” declared the judge.