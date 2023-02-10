Jailed wife killer loses legal challenge to being denied release

A jealous husband who stabbed his estranged wife to death after confronting her new lover has lost a High Court challenge to being denied release from prison.

Valdomar Da Concericao Silva, 49, is serving a life sentence for the murder in Dungannon, Co Tyrone in August 2010.

Despite his tariff expiring in August last year, Parole Commissioners declined to direct that he should be freed on licence.

The panel was unable to conclude that his detention was no longer necessary to protect the public from serious harm.

Lawyers for Silva, with a previous address at Belvedere Park in Dungannon, claimed the decision taken last September was irrational and unjustified.

But Mr Justice Colton refused leave to seek a judicial review after ruling that the Commissioners applied the correct legal test and considered all relevant evidence.

He said: “The decision under challenge was one that was clearly rationally available to the panel on the evidence before it.

The court heard Silva, originally from East Timor, armed himself with a knife and a dumbbell weight to confront and pursue another man having an affair with his wife Luisa.

When she reappeared he chased and stabbed her repeatedly.

Parole Commissioners who assessed Silva’s case did not accept that he just wanted to frighten the pair.

“If that was his intention, why did he need the dumbbell and a knife?” they asked.

A failure to complete pre-release testing was also identified, along with a risk of serious harm based on factors including jealousy, the cause of his wife’s death, the use of a weapon to cause fear.

Counsel for Silva argued that the concerns were all in the context of an intimate relationship and could not be justified on the evidence.

He claimed an error of reasoning “robbed the decision of logic”.

However, Mr Justice Colton held that the Commissioners properly addressed the issue of the risk posed by Silva in any intimate relationship.

Rejecting the legal challenge, he confirmed: “The court concludes that the decision under challenge was one that was clearly rationally available to the panel on the evidence before it.”