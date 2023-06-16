Jamie Bryson among loyalists ‘told they will be attacked on sight’

A Belfast man allegedly threatened Jamie Bryson that he and other prominent north down loyalists “had until midnight or they would be whacked,” a court heard today.

Newtownards Magistrates Court also heard that according to the police case, 60-year-old Robert Beck also posted on social media that Mr Bryson and the other men should be “looking over their shoulders… they will be attacked on sight.”

Currently remanded in custody Beck, from Inverwood Gardens in east Belfast, was not produced to the video link suite at Maghaberry to hear his ultimately unsuccessful bail application.

In addition to making a threat to kill Mr Bryson on June 1, this year, Beck is also charged with breaching a restraining order on the same date.

Objecting to Beck being freed, a Detective Constable told the court that just after 8.30am on June 1, this year, Mr Bryson received a call from an unknown number and when he answered it, a male voice identified himself as “Bobby Beck” and the north down loyalist recognised the voice as belonging to the defendant.

Specifically naming Mr Bryson and other prominent loyalists, the caller told the complainant they “had until midnight or they would be whacked,” said the officer, adding that around half an hour later, there was a social media posting warning the named men need to be “looking over their shoulders… legitimate targets… will be attacked on sight… the gloves are off… up the SEA UDA.”

The officer also claimed that graffiti appeared with the respective names daubed on a wall along with cross hairs and Real UFF.

Beck was arrested and questioned but he claimed he had nothing to do with the incidents, further claiming that he had lost his phone a few days beforehand.

The court heard that Mr Bryson managed to make a partial recording of the call, but Beck denied he was the caller, suggesting that maybe the male voice “just sounded like him.”

Objecting to bail the detective revealed that Beck has previous and relevant convictions for breaching restraining orders and harassing the loyalist activist so police were concerned that he would commit further offences of granted bail.

While the officer said there were also concerns about witness interference, defence counsel Nadine Knight revealed that Beck “is under death threat himself” and highlighting there have been no offences for around two years, argued that a package of conditions could be attached to the bail order to address police concerns.

District Judge Amanda Brady said however given the previous offences and breaching of court orders, “I think there’s a risk of reoffending… so for that reason, bail is refused.”

The case was adjourned to July 5.