Jamie Bryson asks Home Secretary to investigate following SIA case dismissal

Jamie Bryson has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman requesting an investigation into the Security Industry Authority (SIA) case against him.

On Thursday, the SIA’s case was thrown out by a judge who said it had no reasonable chance of success, bringing an end to a five-year-long legal battle.

Mr Bryson, who represented himself throughout the private prosecution, was charged with making a false statement to the SIA in June 2018.

The SIA, an executive non-departmental public body sponsored by the Home Office, had been investigating door staff operating in the north Down area.

Following dozens of hearings, including judicial reviews, Mr Bryson lodged a 19-page skeleton argument in June applying for a not-guilty direction based on the state of the evidence.

The loyalist has argued that the SIA’s powers did not extend to Northern Ireland and that the SIA chair did not have the power to delegate authority to its investigators who carried out enquiries into his alleged activities.

On Thursday, District Judge Amanda Brady said there were now doubts whether procedures had been followed correctly and concluded that “there is no longer a reasonable prospect that a reasonable jury, properly directed, could convict the defendant”.

Mr Bryson has written a letter, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, asking Ms Braverman to investigate the SIA’s handling of the affair.

He has estimated that the SIA spent more than £250,000 on the case.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Bryson said there are fundamental questions that need answered and has submitted an application to the court for compensation for his time spent fighting the case.

“Why was it was deemed necessary — when the SIA have their own publicly funded in-house lawyer — to burn through taxpayers’ money assembling a ‘dream team’ of, at various stages, senior crown counsel, junior counsel and eminent solicitors, supplementing their own in-house lawyer,” he said.

“That star-studded team would make OJ Simpson blush. This legal firepower was amassed to run a private prosecution, for minor petty sessions regulatory offences, against me acting alone as a litigant-in-person.

“In the second judicial review the SIA used tens of thousands of taxpayers’ money to bring in senior crown counsel to try to remedy their errors. Would their own publicly funded lawyer, external solicitor or, at most, a junior barrister not have been deemed sufficient?

“In an era whereby legal aid is being reduced for those most in need, many of whom then struggle to obtain quality representation, here we have this public authority burning through taxpayers case assembling a high-powered legal team to compete against me acting alone without any assistance whatsoever. How could that ever have been deemed a proportionate or justified use of public resources?”

A SIA spokesperson said: "We acknowledge the judgement of the court. Our actions throughout have been led by considerations of public safety. We will study the details of the judgement and consider the learning and any appropriate action we might take going forward."

Timeline: Jamie Bryson vs Security Industry Authority

September 2017: SIA writes to Jamie Bryson requesting information regarding JJ Security Services Ltd, a company where he was a named director, as part of an investigation into door staff working in the north Down area. In his reply, Mr Bryson states that JJ Security Services Ltd has never traded and he does not hold any relevant information.

August 2018: Mr Bryson is arrested in an operation by the PSNI and SIA into alleged breaches of private security licensing laws and is subsequently charged with making a false statement to the SIA in June of 2018. Legal proceedings are launched.

June 2021: Following a series of court hearings, District Judge Mark Hamill describes the SIA’s case as a “dog’s dinner” and advises its counsel to review its case against Mr Bryson and decide “whether it’s worth the candle” to continue with the prosecution.

April 2022: Mr Bryson launched a bid to have the charges against him dropped.

May 2023: Mr Bryson’s legal action to the charges withdrawn is rejected by a judge.

August 2023: After reviewing a 19-page skeleton argument lodged by Mr Bryson in which he applied for a not-guilty direction to be issued, the case against the loyalist is dismissed.