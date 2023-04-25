Jamie Bryson questions legality of door staff prosecutions in NI in case with security regulator

A long-running case against Jamie Bryson by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) has taken a new twist, with the loyalist activist questioning the legality of prosecutions brought by the regulator in Northern Ireland.

Mr Bryson raised questions over SIA prosecutions in NI in the past 14 years, arguing powers granted to the private security industry regulator in England and Wales were not transferred to cover NI.

He is representing himself in a case allegedly involving an invoice for “SIA-licensed event supervisors” at a bonfire festival event.

At Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday, District Judge Amanda Brady said she would be seeking advice from the office of the departmental solicitor to ascertain whether she has the power to refer the issue to the High Court.

Mr Bryson, who is representing himself in the case and who uncovered the potential anomaly, warned any failure on the part of the SIA “could have fundamental, far-reaching consequences”.

SIA barrister Andrew Brownlie suggested that Mr Bryson’s points “simply don’t stand up to scrutiny” and it was obvious that the powers which covered England and Wales were extended to Northern Ireland.

But the North Down loyalist argued that, with nothing in writing to specifically state that, “they cannot refute the point”.

He submitted that if searches and prosecutions were conducted under section 19 of SIA legislation, those powers did not cover Northern Ireland and that places doubts on the legality of SIA prosecutions since 2009, “of which there have been plenty”.

Representing himself in a private prosecution brought by the SIA, Mr Bryson is charged with making a false statement to the SIA on June 6, 2018, that “JJ Security Services Limited has never traded”.

The court has heard that the SIA wrote to Mr Bryson in September 2017 requesting information about JJ Security Services Ltd, a company in which he was a named director, as part of an investigation into door staff operating in the north Down area.

In his reply Mr Bryson stated that “JJ Security Services Limited has never traded” and he does not hold any relevant information.

It is the contention that, according to a £450 invoice for “SIA-licensed event supervisors” at a bonfire festival in Bangor in 2017 (a document created by JJ Security Services Ltd), five men were each supplied for six hours at a rate of £15 per hour.

That invoice was seized during searches of three addresses in north Down, but the manner in which the search warrants were issued have resulted in a raft of applications before various courts where it was successfully argued that the warrants were not lawfully obtained, while journalistic material, computers and hard drives seized have all been returned to Mr Bryson.

In a case which has been live for five years and which has been visited upon by almost every level of court in the land, from the Petty Sessions to the Court of Appeal, Mr Bryson has lodged repeated legal arguments seeking to undermine the legality and validity of the case against him.

The prosecution formally closed its case six weeks ago, but after Mr Bryson raised a “fundamental issue” that the SIA had not evidenced “delegation of the statutory power”, District Judge Brady allowed the team to reopen their case and call two extra witnesses on Monday.

After a handful of delays and multiple phone calls, SIA director of transformation Dian-ne Tranmer lodged a statement and gave evidence over video-link about a board meeting 16 years ago during which she recalled the committee chair had delegated that authority.

Documents, including a memo, report and minutes of the meeting, were lodged with the court, in each of which stated that “the chair delegated the authority”.

Before he began cross-examination, District Judge Brady indicated a willingness to adjourn the case to allow Mr Bryson time to consider the newly heard, fresh evidence.

But describing himself as “no damsel in distress”, he told the judge that not only could he deal with the points raised, but there was also an argument that Ms Tranmer’s evidence “proves the defence case”.

Under cross-examination from Mr Bryson, it emerged that, according to the SIA’s own policy, “the chair” did not have the power to act alone to delegate authority and Ms Tranmer conceded she did not know if the chairperson had acted alone or if she had consulted with anyone else.

Ms Tranmer told Mr Bryson that the words “on behalf of the executive” should have been included; however, he pointed out that those words were not included on three separate documents.

He submitted that, in relation to his case specifically, the SIA chair did not have the power to delegate authority to the SIA investigators who conducted enquiries into his alleged activities, “so that’s the end of the case and I formally ask for an acquittal”.

In relation to the potential point regarding whether SIA powers covered Northern Ireland, District Judge Brady said “alarm bells were ringing” in her head about her powers to refer matters regarding devolved powers to the High Court.

Adjourning the case to May 3, District Judge Brady told the court she would seek legal advice herself, while Mr Bryson and Mr Brownlie said they would also conduct their own research.