Jamie Bryson’s bid to have door staff case withdrawn rejected by judge

A legal application by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson to have charges brought against him by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) withdrawn has been rejected by a judge.

Refusing the application for a no bill at Downpatrick Magistrates Court, District Judge Amanda Brady said Mr Bryson had “obviously put a lot of work in his submissions”.

She also said the Donaghadee man had made “interesting, skeleton arguments about secondary legislation, powers of delegation and transitional provisions” but added: “I’m not going to go down that route.”

Mr Bryson had raised questions over SIA prosecutions in Northern Ireland in the past 14 years, arguing powers granted to the private security industry regulator in England and Wales were not transferred to cover NI.

He is representing himself in a case allegedly involving an invoice for “SIA-licensed event supervisors” at a bonfire festival event.

But District Judge Brady said yesterday: “This is a Magistrates Court and I’m going to accept, for the purposes of this case, that the law as enacted is the law.

“I’m not going to question the actions of the Secretary of State or the Assembly and go down any avenue looking at whether transitional provisions were brought into force or whether they should have been brought into force.

“I don’t think that’s a matter for me…And if anyone wants to pursue it in a different venue or a higher court that’s fine,” she concluded.

In a private prosecution brought by the SIA, Mr Bryson is charged with making a false statement to the industry regulator and recklessly making a false statement to the SIA on June 6, 2018 that “JJ Security Services Limited has never traded.”

The court has heard that the SIA wrote to Mr Bryson in September 2017 requesting information about JJ Security Services Ltd, a company where he was a named director, as part of an investigation into door staff operating in the north Down area.

In his reply Mr Bryson stated that JJ Security Services Ltd has never traded and he does not hold any relevant information.

It is the contention that according to a £450 invoice for “SIA licensed event supervisors” at a bonfire festival in Bangor in 2017, a document created by JJ Security Services, five men were supplied for six hours at a rate of £15 per hour each.

That invoice was seized during searches of three addresses in north Down but the manner in which the search warrants were issued have resulted in a raft of applications before various courts where it was successfully argued the warrants were not lawfully obtained and journalistic material, computers and hard drives seized have all been returned to Mr Bryson.