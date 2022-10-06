Jamie Smith in new legal move in bid to overturn conviction for role in gangland killing in Co Down

A man jailed for a gangland-style assassination in Co Down is attempting to widen out a legal bid to overturn his conviction.

Jamie Smith is serving a minimum 21-year-sentence for his role in the killing of Duncan ‘Dougie’ Morrison and attempting to kill Stephen Ritchie in May 2011.

His case has been referred back to the Court of Appeal based on a change in the law on joint enterprise.

But defence lawyers are now also seeking to challenge forensic and identification evidence which featured in the prosecution.

The two victims were blasted with a sawn-off shotgun and a 9mm pistol at a flat in Bangor.

Smith, 44, and co-accused Peter Greer, 47, were both found guilty of murder, attempted murder and two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two gunmen believed to have carried out the shooting were never identified, and no motive was established.

However, in his description of the attack the trial judge stated: "If not a gangster killing it was, at the very least, a planned and targeted assassination carried out with ruthless efficiency."

A day before the murder Smith and Greer - who both lived in Belfast at the time of the shooting - were said to have been captured on CCTV making a "dry run" in a Volkswagen Golf.

They were also seen later travelling in convoy in a stolen Honda Civic, and on the morning of the shooting surveillance cameras picked them up driving towards Newtownards.

Smith was later arrested in the Golf travelling back to Belfast, with the key to the Honda found under his driving seat.

Despite a previous failed challenge to his conviction, his case has been sent back to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission - an independent body set up to examine potential miscarriages of justice.

It is the first referral in Northern Ireland since a landmark change in the law on joint enterprise cases where two or more defendants are charged with the same crime.

In 2016, the Supreme Court held that the law had been wrongly applied for more than 30 years, with the bar set too low for establishing the required intent of any secondary co-accused.

Smith’s legal team have raised other potential grounds they want to advance as part of the challenge, including issues about the extent of DNA and cartridge discharge residue.

At the Court of Appeal today barrister Michael Halleron, instructed by Madden & Finucane law firm, requested more time to prepare a final position paper.

“Since the referral we have had a number of consultations,” he said.

“The position document is going to set out what additional grounds we propose to canvass.”

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan granted an adjournment until November 24 to allow more time to prepare for a full appeal hearing.