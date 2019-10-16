'Jealous boyfriend' who damaged partner's home with hammer avoids jail

A "jealous" boyfriend who smashed up his partner's home with a hammer has avoided prison.

Thomas Joseph Park was given a three-month suspended sentence for causing an estimated £1,200 worth of damage to the property in Belfast.

A judge warned the 26-year-old roofer that any further domestic violence will received "zero tolerance".

Park, of Ross Road in the city, admitted charges of common assault and criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard today he pulled the woman to the ground by her hair after an argument flared on August 1.

A prosecution lawyer said Park then used a hammer to smash her phone and cause extensive damage to furniture and other belongings.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd accepted the offences crossed the custody threshold.

Counsel said his client has now got back together with the woman.

"This man in sobriety is a very hard-working, straight-forward decent individual, but clearly he has issues, particularly with jealousy," Mr Boyd submitted.

District Judge Peter Magill stressed the courts are increasingly cracking down on domestic violence.

"We are approaching zero tolerance for it," he said.

But imposing a three-month jail term, suspended for two years, he told Park it was to "leave something hang over" him.

Mr Magill also ordered him to pay £1,200 compensation for the damage inflicted.