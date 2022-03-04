Jennifer Dornan murder: CCTV analysis provides ‘limited support’ that accused is suspect, court hears

A gait analysis expert who studied CCTV footage concerning Raymond O'Neill has said there was "limited evidence" to support the claim he was “the suspect” in Jennifer Dornan’s murder.

The specialist was called to give evidence at Belfast Crown Court, where O'Neill (43) is currently standing trial.

He is accused of murdering mother-of-three Dornan (30), who died in the bedroom of her Hazel View home in west Belfast in the early hours of Sunday, August 2, 2015.

O'Neill - who was 37 at the time and from the Amcomri Street area of the city - has denied charges of murder and of setting fire to her bedroom.

The gait analysis expert studied several pieces of CCTV footage of “the known person in the reference footage” - which were confirmed clips of O'Neill from various locations in west Belfast that weekend at a Tesco store and filling station.

She also studied CCTV of “the suspect in the questioned footage”, with his face obscured by a coat in Hazel View, and in White Glen in the early hours of August 2, 2015.

The expert said she examined all the clips of the known person in the reference footage and the suspect in the questioned footage and that she analysed the gait of both.

She told the jury of six men and six women that forensic gait analysis was "a study of human walking", which included body symmetry, how a body moves forward and the length of bones.

The expert said in this case her points of analysis for comparison included over 20 factors such as arm swing, knee flex, shoulder dip and the pointing of the foot when it struck the pavement.

When asked her conclusion, she replied: "It is my expert opinion that the forensic gait analysis provides limited support for the proposition that the figure in the questioned footage is the subject in the reference footage."

The trial will enter its fourth week when it resumes again on Monday.