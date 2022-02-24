Jennifer Dornan murder: Teenage girl recalls close encounter with suspect

A teenage girl who just missed coming face-to-face with a man suspected of murdering west Belfast mother Jennifer Dornan has recalled the early morning close encounter.

Aged 13 in August 2015, the girl had been at a sleepover at her friend's house at Hazel View in the Lagmore area of Belfast when she suddenly felt sick and wanted to go home.

After calling her mother in the early hours of Sunday, August 2, the teenager then rang for a taxi. She was told the taxi driver didn't know how to get to Hazel View, so she arranged to get picked up at a nearby roundabout.

She left her friend's house at 4.21am, which the Crown says is almost exactly three minutes after a male was captured on CCTV leaving Ms Dornan's house next door.

It's the Crown's case that this male entered Ms Dornan's property just after 3am and left again at 4.18am after stabbing her three times in the chest and setting a fire in her house.

The 30-year old's remains were found in the bedroom of her home by the Fire and Rescue Service. Her three children were not present as they had spent the Saturday night at their grandmother's house.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill (43) has been charged with murdering Ms Dornan, and of setting fire to her Hazel View home in the early hours of August 2, 2015.

O'Neill, who at the time was 37 and living at Amcomri Street in the Beechmount area of the city, has denied the charges of murder and arson and is currently standing trial at Belfast Crown Court.

After the girl, now aged 20, was called to the witness stand, an interview she gave to police three days after Ms Dornan's death was played to the jury. In the interview, the girl said that after leaving her friend's house, she crossed the road and started walking towards the roundabout.

The girl said once on the street, she called the friend whose house she had just left "because I was scared because it was dark".

She said that as she was walking along the footpath to a grassy area, she saw a man at the corner of the street. Saying that he initially had his back to her, the girl said he stopped beside a green electricity box.

She told police: "I stared at him to see what he was doing. He stood still for about five seconds then he turned round to look at me. I couldn't really see his face. He looked at me for about two seconds. I said to my friend on the phone, 'he's looking at me', then he turned away and walked on."

When asked what happened next, she replied: "I started running and crossed over to the other side and got into my taxi."

During the interview, the girl was asked if she noticed any lights on or anything unusual in Ms Dornan's house as she walked along Hazel View.

She said the downstairs lights were on and she could see into the living room, but didn't see any movement in the upstairs bedroom as the curtains were closed.

The girl added that after leaving her friend's house and while walking along the footpath, she heard "a noise like something hitting glass" but looked across to the houses and saw nothing.

